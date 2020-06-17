AUD/USD sheds over 30 pips on fears of second wave of coronavirus

- Renewed coronavirus scare weighs over the China-sensitive Aussie dollar.
- Beijing coronavirus situation is extremely severe, an official warns.
- The AUD bulls need equities to extend their two-week winning trend.
The growth-linked and China-sensitive Aussie dollar is facing descent selling pressure in Asia, possibly due to heightened fears over the second wave of coronavirus outbreak in Beijing.
The AUD/USD pair fell from 0.6597 to 0.6856 early Wednesday and was last seen trading at 0.6875, representing marginal losses on the day.
China's capital has reported 106 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases since June 11 and a senior city official has warned that the situation is "extremely severe", according to WION. Beijing has reportedly become a no-go zone, where authorities have mounted massive containment measures including mass testing of 90,000 people. The US, too, has recently registered a surge in new virus cases, especially in Florida and Texas.
As a result, risk currencies are feeling the pull of gravity against the US dollar, which has been treated as a safe haven by markets since the beginning of the global pandemic in late February/
In addition, the US dollar may be drawing bids due to the better-than-expected US retail sales data released on Monday. The official data showed American shoppers returned in May, pushing retail sales higher by a record 17.7%.
The losses in AUD/USD, however, could be reversed during the day ahead if the global stock markets extend their two-day uptrend. At press time, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are suggesting otherwise with a 0.15% decline.
Technical levels
-
- R3 0.7109
- R2 0.7043
- R1 0.6965
- PP 0.6899
-
- S1 0.6822
- S2 0.6756
- S3 0.6679
