AUD/USD set to plunge as far as the 200-DMA at 0.7389 – Westpac

The clean break of the 0.7560 area suddenly makes a correction as far as the 200-day moving average at 0.7389 plausible. Broad USD mood is set to be key though, with H2 21 global growth prospects still robust, underpinning commodities, economists at Westpac report.
See: AUD/USD to suffer a deep correction lower towards the 0.7240 zone – Credit Suisse
Aussie’s dip to lows since December harbingers a further decline
“The big dollar is arguably the key factor at the moment, as the fiscal ‘rescue’ package stokes bank accounts, spending and confidence, only for President Biden to propose another huge spending boost, albeit more long term.”
“If CNH is at a low vs USD since November then no surprise AUD/USD is also breaking ranges to the downside despite domestic positives such as hefty trade surpluses.”
“The RBA on Tuesday should point to signs that the recovery is intact but also stress the substantial slack in the labour market which will be reinforced by layoffs from the end of JobKeeper.”
“Momentum should remain with USD for now, opening up 0.7450/70 or below (even near 200-DMA at 0.7389) but longer-term, A$ cyclical upswing looks intact.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. after President Biden presented his infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside
Gold looks to extend the recovery momentum beyond 200-HMA. Bull flag breakout on the 1H chart suggests more gains ahead. Overbought RSI conditions remain a cause for concern for XAU bulls.
Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff
Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.
Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady
Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.