AUD/USD set to move downward from 0.7190/50 as Fed signals faster tapering – Westpac

“The default of Evergrande, though not new news , adds to the list of negatives including the very rapid spread of the Omicron variant; ongoing tension on the Russia/Ukraine border; weakness in Turkey/EM currencies; the likely more aggressive taper announcement and dot plots set to signal rate hikes next year from the Fed next week and the still strong USD all suggest that the aussie should weaken from the 0.7150/90 region.”

“Sticking to the theme that the 0.7150/90 region should cap the aussie. The recent sharp bounce has worked off a very oversold technical position and that should open the way for AUD/USD to drift lower into next week’s raft of central bank meetings.”

On Friday, AUD/USD is neutral in the mid-0.71s. Economists at Westpac believe this area is set to cap the aussie. They expect the pair to move back lower from here as now the Federal Reserve is set to accelerate taper in its next week’s meeting.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.