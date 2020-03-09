AUD/USD: Selling opportunities above 0.66 – Westpac

Despite the RBA delivering a rate cut that was only priced as a low probability a week ago, AUD/USD has been resilient, trading around 0.66. Squeezes will offer better opportunities to sell, strategists at Westpac Institutional Bank advise.
Key quotes
“AUD/USD resilience is due to the USD’s lurch lower, with JPY, EUR and CHF posting much larger gains as US yields tumbled.”
“The global mood swing against the US dollar is likely to extend near term, but the broader picture remains bearish for AUD crosses.”
“We look for a further cut to the 0.25% lower bound in April by the RBA, then the debate turns to QE.”
“Look for choppy trade either side of 0.6600 near term, with squeezes offering opportunities for better levels to sell. Sub-0.64 still a reasonable multi-week target.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
