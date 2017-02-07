AUD/USD - Sellers run out of steam near 0.76 handle

The broad based USD rally came to halt a halt in the overnight trade as the treasury yields did not respond to hawkish comments from Fed’s Harker. That helped the AUD/USD pair to recover from the low of 0.7605 to 0.7622 levels.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he would be open to raising interest rates in March meeting should the growth in US jobs and wages continue. His comments pushed up the US dollar across the board, however, the treasuries did not buy Harker’s hawkish take.

The 10-year yield dropped to 2.37% in the overnight trade and remains flat lined in Asia. Consequently, the bearish move stalled near 0.76 levels.

AUD/USD Technical Levels

A break above 0.7633 (session high) would expose 5-DMA at 0.7648, above which a major hurdle is seen directly at 0.77 (zero figure). On the lower side, breach of 10-DMA at 0.76 could strengthen the offered tone and open doors for a sell-off to 0.7577 (Feb 2 low) and 0.7542 (Jan 31 low).