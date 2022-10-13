- AUD/USD takes offers to reverse the previous day’s bounce off yearly low.
- Firmer yields, risk aversion exert downside pressure during pre-data anxiety.
- Grim headlines from China, hawkish Fedspeak and downbeat Aussie data please sellers.
- US inflation numbers may add strength to the bearish bias unless missing forecasts with wide margins.
AUD/USD remains depressed around 0.6270, mildly offered of late, as European traders brace for Thursday’s inflation data. In doing so, the Aussie pair portrays the market’s cautious mood while also ignoring the bullish candlestick formation at the multi-month low marked the previous day.
Talking about the negatives, fresh lockdowns in Shanghai and Hong Kong’s determination to keep the covid-linked entry barrier intact weigh on the AUD/USD prices due to Australia’s trade ties with China. On the same line are fears of an energy crisis in the Eurozone due to the latest gas pipeline leak from Russia to Germany.
A pause in the heading Treasury yields, after a two-day downtrend, also seems to underpin the AUD/USD weakness, via the US dollar strength. Additionally, downbeat prints of Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for October, to 5.4% from 5.8% prior, also offer extra negative for the Aussie pair. US restrictions on doing business with Chinese chipmakers and fears of economic slowdown in Beijing also lure the bears of late.
It should be noted that the recently softer US inflation expectations and a retreat in the hawkish Fed bets seem to challenge the pair sellers. Further, talks that China’s state authorities are buying houses as a part of the stimulus also should have put a floor under the AUD/USD pair.
Above all, the market’s cautious mood before the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) seems to help the AUD/USD pair in grinding lower. That said, forecasts suggest that the headline US CPI is expected to ease to 8.1% YoY versus 8.3% prior. However, the more important CPI ex Food & Energy is likely to increase to 6.5% YoY from 6.3% prior and can favor more downside of the AUD/USD pair.
Technical analysis
Although Wednesday’s Doji near the 31-month low joins the oversold RSI (14) to challenge AUD/USD bears, a five-week-old bearish trend channel keeps the sellers hopeful. With this, the Aussie pair is gradually rushing towards the March 2020 low surrounding 0.6215.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6272
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|0.6277
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6504
|Daily SMA50
|0.6741
|Daily SMA100
|0.6852
|Daily SMA200
|0.7042
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6299
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6235
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6548
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6354
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6275
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.626
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6242
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6207
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6178
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6305
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6334
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6369
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 0.9700 ahead of critical US inflation
EUR/USD is keeping its range around 0.9700, as investors await the all-important US inflation release for the next directional move. The US dollar is trading broadly subdued with yields amid a cautious market environment.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.1100, US CPI in focus
GBP/USD is extending losses below 1.1100 amid a steady US dollar, cautious mood and UK policy woes. UK Chancellor Kwarteng passes the buck on BOE if markets collapse next week. Hawkish Fed bets keep cable bears hopeful ahead of US CPI.
Gold bears eye $1,650 on US Core inflation beat
Gold price struggles around 21DMA amid subdued US dollar, firmer yields. FOMC minutes flag caution but 75 bps rate hike expectations remain unperturbed. XAU/USD looks south amid a bearish daily technical setup heading into the US inflation release.
Crypto.com price continues to drop despite making bullish fundamental strides
Crypto.com price shows little response to the fundamental developments that are surrounding the company. This lack of response can be attributed to the current market conditions, which are largely bearish.
US CPI Preview: High expectations may trigger a dollar-buying opportunity, three scenarios Premium
Russia's war in Ukraine? Covid-zero policies in China? Britain's budget debacle? For markets, all these significant issues only play distant second fiddles to US inflation data.