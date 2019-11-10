AUD/USD: Sellers cheer a lack of clarity over US-China trade relations, USD strength

- AUD/USD stays under pressure around 100-day SMA.
- US-China trade front keeps flashing mixed signals, global political uncertainty adds to the risk aversion.
- All eyes on Thursday’s Aussie employment data.
With a lack of clear direction concerning the trade relations between the US and China, AUD/USD remains under pressure while taking rounds to 0.6860 during early Asian morning on Monday.
Following the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s step back from reversing tariffs on Chinese goods, weekend headlines suggest a positive tone when it comes to the US recognition of Chinese poultry inspection, as per the Global Times. However, the Chinese media doesn’t refrain from criticizing the US trade protectionism.
Elsewhere, early results from the Spanish election confirm another hung parliament, despite far rights doubling down the seats, while Bolivian President resigns amid political turbulence and the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson seen leading in the poll for December election.
Traders have recently been lured by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers’ refrain from further dovish statements amid mostly upbeat data. However, this week’s inflation numbers and the Fed Chair’s testimony will be the key to watch.
The US 10-year treasury yields closed at the highest since July around 1.92% whereas S&P 500 Futures stays directionless by the press time.
On the other hand, the Aussie employment report on Thursday will also be the key after recently mixed clues from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
It's worth mentioning that the US market's are closed on Monday due to the Veterans Day Holiday and hence a lack of momentum could be witnessed during the generally active session.
Technical Analysis
A sustained break below 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 0.6848 could trigger pair’s drop to the late-October lows near 0.6810 while pair’s near-term upside keeps finding it hard to cross 200-day SMA level of 0.6943.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk-off could push it below 1.1000
The EUR/USD pair has extended its decline on Friday, closing the week at 1.1020, its lowest settlement in almost a month. No relevant macroeconomic data scheduled for this Monday, sentiment to keep leading.
GBP/USD: PM Johnson leads polls, but BOE weighs more
The GBP/USD pair has fallen sub-1.2800 at the end of the week, wit the Pound still suffering from the echoes of a dovish BOE, as two out of the nine MPC voted for a rate cut. K Q3 Gross Domestic Product foreseen recovering, up by 0.3%.
USD/JPY: Holding on to gains, 109.00 key
The USD/JPY pair has finished Friday with modest losses, but firmly up for the week at around 109.20. The pair lost momentum in the last American session, following headlines indicating that US President Trump didn’t make up his mind yet on removing tariffs.
Gold: Looking for support after worst week in years
Gold opened the week testing the $1515 resistance area but it failed to break higher and made a sharp reversal, losing more than $50 over the week, the worst weekly performance in years. The slide in XAU/USD ended months of range trading with a bearish breakout.
Forex Weekly Outlook – Trade whipsaw set to continue, Powell’s testimony and top data eyed
Contradicting trade headlines whipsawed markets and will continue doing so. Can US data remain upbeat? Inflation, retail sales, and, most importantly, Powell’s testimony are all eyed. Here the highlights for the upcoming week.