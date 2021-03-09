AUD/USD: Sellers attack 0.7700 on RBA’s Lowe, eyes on China inflation

- AUD/USD drops over 10-pips as RBA’s Lowe indirectly cites inflation fears.
- Risk-on mood, US dollar weakness back bulls before US fiscal stimulus announcement, upbeat data at home also favored upside.
- Aussie Westpac Consumer Confidence, China inflation figures for February decorate calendar, US relief package news becomes the key.
AUD/USD fades Tuesday’s recovery moves as sellers attack 0.7700, currently around 0.7705 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the aussie pair reacts to the downbeat comments from RBA’s Governor Philip Lowe to trim the previous day’s gains earned through the US dollar weakness and upbeat market sentiment, not to forget declining US Treasury yields.
Although RBA’s Lowe seemed unsure of extending the Aussie central bank’s bond-buying scheme from April 2024 bond to November 2024, his comments like, “RBA doesn't share the same view as market on rate hike timing,” portray reflation fears. The same seemed to have weighed on the AUD/USD prices that earlier cheered the US dollar’s pullback from the multi-day top and risk-on mood.
The US dollar index (DXY) dropped back below 92.00 after rising to 92.50, the highest since November 24, 2020, the previous day as global markets turned optimistic over the US coronavirus (COVID-19) fiscal stimulus, anticipated around $1.9 trillion. The mood also benefited the Wall Street benchmarks with Nasdaq rising 4.0%, closing with 3.69% gains, by the press time. However, the US 10-year Treasury yield weakened six basis points (bps) to revisit the 1.53% level by the end of Tuesday’s North American trading.
It should be noted that welcome economics at home also played their roles in favoring the AUD/USD upside on Tuesday. To state the major, the February NAB’s Business Confidence came in at 16 above the previous 10, while NAB’s Business Conditions improved from 7 in January to 10.
Looking forward, global markets await US stimulus announcement as the House votes on the much-awaited bill. However, Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence for March, expected 1.8% versus 1.9% prior, ahead of February’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data from China, will offer immediate direction.
Ahead of the day, Westpac said, “Local virus-related developments have mostly been positive over the month, brief lockdowns in Perth and Victoria having been lifted and vaccinations commencing. Developments have also been positive around the economy, with the December national accounts recording a robust 3.1% gain, labor markets continuing to surprise to the upside and a strong pick-up now clearly evident across housing markets. The CPI is expected to remain at -0.3%yr in February, with slow services price growth the major drag. Meanwhile, the February PPI is expected to jump sharply to 1.5%yr, likely a function of rising commodity and oil prices.”
Technical analysis
In addition to the bounce off an ascending support line from December 21, currently around 0.7645, but an upside break of a two-week-old falling trend line, at 0.7675 now, also favors AUD/USD buyers to battle 50-day SMA level near 0.7740.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7709
|Today Daily Change
|66 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86%
|Today daily open
|0.7643
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7785
|Daily SMA50
|0.7735
|Daily SMA100
|0.7537
|Daily SMA200
|0.7319
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7742
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7635
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7838
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7622
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7676
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7605
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7567
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7498
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7712
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers the 0.7700 threshold
Easing Treasury yields interrupted the greenback’s demand while a substantial advance in Wall Street backed the Aussie. Eyes turn to RBA’s Governor Philip Lowe.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.1900
The EUR/USD pair trades around the 1.1900 figure amid the broad dollar’s weakness. Bullish potential limited as long as below 1.1970.
XAU/USD could extend recovery with a daily close above $1,720
The XAU/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since early June of 2020 at $1,676 on Monday but reversed its course with the greenback coming under strong selling pressure.
Dogecoin price could reach $1, says billionaire Mark Cuban
Dogecoin price has once again spiked towards $0.063 after Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks predicted that the digital asset should reach $1.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.