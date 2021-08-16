AUD/USD sellers attack 0.7350 on softer China Retail Sales, Industrial Production

- AUD/USD consolidates Friday’s gains, refreshing intraday low after China data dump.
- China Retail Sales, Industrial Production ease below market consensus and prior releases in July.
- The virus woes, US stimulus deadlock back the risk aversion wave and favor the pair sellers.
- Qualitative catalysts to remain on the driver’s seat amid a light calendar ahead of Thursday’s Aussie jobs report.
AUD/USD refreshes intraday low to 0.7353, down 0.22% on the day, after China released headlines data on early Monday. The Aussie pair jumped the most in one week the previous day amid broad US dollar weakness but risk-off mood and downbeat statistics from Beijing weigh on the quote afterward.
China’s Retail Sales for July eased to 8.5% YoY versus 11.5% expected and 12.1% prior. Further, Industrial Production also weakened below 7.8% market consensus and 8.3% previous readouts to 6.4% yearly during the stated month.
Read: Chinese Retail Sales +8.5% YoY vs 11.5% expected
In addition to the downbeat data from Australia’s biggest customer, AUD/USD also bears the burden of the sour sentiment, due to its risk-barometer status.
The latest fears could be linked to Australia’s covid figures for Sunday as the key New South Wales state recorded all-time high infections, pushing the nation count to the fresh top since August with the 500 figure. Also weighing on the market sentiment could be the Wall Street Journal’s (WSJ) news signaling the record hospitalizations for 30–39 years old in the US.
It’s worth noting that the weakest consumer sentiment data from the US, published Friday, adds to the economic fears.
On a different page, the Taliban’s quest for power in Afghanistan and the US-Iran, as well as the Sino-American, tussles also weigh on the AUD/USD prices.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 3.4 basis points (bps) to 1.263% after declining the most since July 06 on Friday. Also portraying the risk aversion is the S&P 500 Futures that drop 0.30% intraday by the press time.
Having witnessed an initial reaction to China data, AUD/USD traders will keep their eyes on the risk catalysts for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
The Aussie pair defies the previous day’s recovery moves while declining back below the 0.7380-85 resistance convergence, comprising 21-day EMA and a monthly falling trend line. Given the strong Momentum line backing the downside moves, AUD/USD sellers have higher hopes to extend the pair’s latest fall. In doing so, an ascending support line from July 21, near 0.7320, gains immediate attention ahead of the 0.7300 threshold.
Alternatively, recovery moves need to stay beyond 0.7385 to regain the 0.7400 round figure but the bulls may remain skeptical unless witnessing a daily closing beyond 0.7410, encompassing an upper line of a horizontal area established since July 09.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7357
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|0.7369
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7365
|Daily SMA50
|0.7482
|Daily SMA100
|0.7602
|Daily SMA200
|0.7611
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7383
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7332
|Previous Weekly High
|0.739
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7364
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7351
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.734
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7289
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7391
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7412
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7442
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 11-week-old hurdle around 1.1800
EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1800, after positing the heaviest daily gains in three months, amid early Asian session on Monday. EUR/USD bulls battle 21-DMA after Friday’s upbeat performance. 50-DMA adds to the upside barriers, yearly bottom challenges sellers.
GBP/USD struggles on the way to 1.3900 as coronavirus, Brexit battle softer USD
GBP/USD remains on the front foot, recently sideways, around 1.3870 during Monday’s initial Asian session. The cable jumped the most since late July on broad US dollar weakness the previous day. However, challenges from Brexit and coronavirus seem to probe the pair bulls of late.
EUR/USD: Bulls brace for 11-week-old hurdle around 1.1800
EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1800, after positing the heaviest daily gains in three months, amid early Asian session on Monday. EUR/USD bulls battle 21-DMA after Friday’s upbeat performance. 50-DMA adds to the upside barriers, yearly bottom challenges sellers.
Cardano price will retrace before ADA makes new all-time high
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ADA could be heading next as it targets new all-time highs.
Will the RBNZ edge out Norges bank to be the first high-income country to hike rates next week?
The key driving force in the foreign exchange market that has lifted the dollar is a reconsideration of the trajectory of Fed policy. One of the reasons we suggested that the Fed had been reluctant to talk formally about tapering was that ...