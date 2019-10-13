AUD/USD seesaws near three-week high as traders wait for China trade balance

- AUD/USD nears multi-day high amid trade positive headlines.
- The dovish sentiment at the RBA challenges buyers.
- China’s trade balance, fresh clues surrounding the US-China trade deal, will be in the spotlight.
With the trade positive sentiment confronting the RBA’s dovish outlook, AUD/USD search for fresh catalysts to extend its recent rally while taking rounds to 0.6796 amid initial Asian trading session on Monday.
The US and China struck an initial trade agreement during the later part of the last week which requires China to import more agricultural products from the United States (US) while also taking steps to ensure the safety of the US intellectual property rights. The US President, in return, will stay away from further tariff increase, which was scheduled to take effect from October 15.
Recent ambiguities surrounding the US tariff increase is now out with the US President’s tweet confirming no such rise in the levies that were to step-up from 25% to 30% from Tuesday.
However, dovish sentiment surrounding the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) next action seems weighing on the Aussie. Major market consensus favor one more rate cut of 0.25% by the Australian central bank during the year 2019 while considering downbeat fundamentals and recent signals from the policymakers.
With this, the US 10-year Treasury yields stay mostly near late-September tops with the equity future also indicating positive signals.
Investors now await China’s September month trade data for fresh clues amid a lack of major data at home and the US holiday. Market consensus favors a downbeat Trade Balance figure of $33.30B versus $34.83B (revised) with an expected recovery in Imports to -5.2% from -5.6% confronting the likely downbeat Exports growth of -3% compared to -1% prior.
Technical Analysis
The quote needs a successful break above the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), at 0.6800 now, in order to aim for 0.6850/55 and September month high near 0.6900. Failure to do so can drag the pair back to early-month highs close to 0.6770 prior to flashing 0.6730 and 0.6700 on the sellers’ radar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: trade war optimism skews the risk to the upside
The EUR/USD pair has rallied to 1.1062 on Friday, its highest since September 20, as risk-on prevailed heading into the weekend. Reports on progress in trade talks between the US and China.
GBP/USD's rally stalls in the open as weekend headlines highlight Brexit deadlock
GBP/USD is a touch softer in the open on Monday, starting off the week in the consolidation of Friday's upside extension to the highest levels since mid-summer.
USD/JPY consolidating bull rally into 108 handle on US/Sino trade deal optimism
USD/JPY starts out the week flat to Friday's close after markets rallied at the end of the week. Bullish geopolitical undertones in the form of a U/Sino 'phase 1' trade deal help lift USD/JPY onto the 108 handle.
Gold slumps below $1,480 as risk appetite continues to dominate the market
The bearish pressure surrounding the XAU/USD pair on Friday intensified in the last hour as markets continue to price a possible trade deal between the United States (US) and China.
US China trade deal propels US markets and yields higher and leaves dollar mixed
The US and China reached a limited trade deal on Friday a first step on the path to what both sides said could be a more comprehensive pact later in the year. President Trump said the countries reached a “very substantial phase one deal”.