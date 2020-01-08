AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6870 after Wednesday’s Doji, eyes on Aussie/China data

AUD/USD stops the previous fall after posting a trend reversal candlestick formation at the end of Wednesday.

The de-escalation of the US-Iran tension confronted the earlier tension trades, the latest missile attacks near Iraq’s greenback zone seem to have ignored.

Aussie trade balance, China CPI/PPI are in the spotlight.

AUD/USD trades mildly positive to 0.6870 during the initial trading hours of Thursday’s Asian session. The Aussie witnessed a volatile day, before closing near the open levels, on Wednesday as US-Iran story affected the market’s trade sentiment and Aussie is the barometer to investor’s risk appetite.

Iran’s operation “Martyr Soleimani” failed to push US President Donald Trump to recall the words like “fire and fury”. Alternatively, the Republican leader signaled not to progress in the disturbing area. On the other hand, reports also took round that Iran had their revenge and might like to keep silent unless the US retaliates, which it chose not to.

Even so, the latest reports from Iraq confirm firing of two missiles, no causalities, near the green zone by Iran and breaks the silence.

Read: Reports of rockets hitting Iraqi green-zone – Developing story

On the statistical front, the US ADP Employment Change, 202K versus 160K forecast, pleased the greenback buyers while the World Bank’s global growth forecast spread a cautious note among the traders’ fraternity. The World Bank anticipates weaker than previously anticipated growth figures for 2019 and 2020, to 2.4% and 2.5% respectively from 2.6% and 2.7% in that order.

The global risk tone seems to be on the strong foot as the US 10-year treasury yields ignored that day-start losses to 1.707% while closing around 1.876% by the end of Wednesday. Also, Wall Street also closed in green with NASDAQ’s record high.

Markets are now gearing up for the key data from Australia and China. Australia’s November month trade numbers, at 00:30 GMT, will be followed by China’s December month Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI). Forecasts suggest an upbeat trade balance from Australia and a recovery in China’s CPI YoY. Elsewhere, the US calendar offers second-tier data with Fedspeak.

Other than data, investors will keep eyes on the trade/political headlines, mainly concerning Iran, for fresh direction.

Technical Analysis

A Doji candlestick on the daily chart favors the recovery of the pair beyond a 200-day SMA level of 0.6895. Though, a downside break of December 18 low, near 0.6838, can push the bears towards the sub-0.6800 area.