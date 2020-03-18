AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6000 amid policymakers’ fight against coronavirus

- AUD/USD bears catch a breath after consecutive seven days of declines.
- Aussie PM announced further warnings, RBA infuses liquidity.
- Fed’s salvo continues with a short-term credit line for primary dealers being the latest weapon.
- S&P anticipates half Asia-Pacific growth during 2020, Aussie Retail Sales (preliminary) registered surprise jump.
Despite snapping seven-day losing streak, AUD/USD fails to register noticeable recovery while taking rounds to 0.6000 during the Asian session on Wednesday.
The Aussie PM Scott Morrison warned Australian citizens to not travel abroad while also to avoid large gatherings as declaring human biosecurity emergency during the early session. The national leader also said that the RBA is involved in taking economic measures against the pandemic.
Following the news, RBA announced 10.7 billion Australian dollars worth of liquidity infusion via repo actions.
On the economic front, the preliminary readings of February month Aussie Retail Sales reversed the prior -0.3% figures with a +0.4% mark. However, the final readings, to be out on April 08, will decide the game.
Elsewhere, the US Fed announced short-term credit to primary dealers during early Asia. The risk-tone also cheered Joe Biden’s victory in the Florida Democratic Primary but news that the deadly virus is now present in all of the 50 states and DC in the US questioned the trade sentiment. Furthermore, S&P Global Ratings said Asia-Pacific growth will halve during 2020, due to the disease.
That said, the US 10-year treasury yields lose early-day gains to stay near 1.00% while stocks in Australia turn 4.6% minus with those in Japan gaining 1.5% by the press time.
It’s worth mentioning that the pair earlier dropped to the fresh lows since late-2009 as the US dollar registered broad strength after policymakers from the world’s largest economy took harsh steps to ward off the negative implications of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Given the lack of major data on the calendar, coupled with more focus on the global measures to fight against the epidemic, market-players will pay more attention to the qualitative data.
Technical Analysis
Even if sustained trading above 0.6000 can trigger the pair’s pullback moves to 0.6080 and 0.6100, buyers are less likely to be convinced unless breaking 0.6330 mark comprising the weekly top.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6003
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.5999
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6495
|Daily SMA50
|0.667
|Daily SMA100
|0.677
|Daily SMA200
|0.681
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6149
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5959
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6686
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6122
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6031
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5922
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5846
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5732
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6112
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6225
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6302
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Bulls struggle to capitalize on an inside day breakout
USD/JPY corrects further towards 107.00, as the risk sentiment remains tepid despite the global coronavirus stimulus measures. S&P 500 futures are down over 3% while the US dollar retreats across the board.
AUD/USD shows some signs of life above 0.6000
Following the Aussie dollar’s slump to be the weakest G10 currency, down 1.9% versus the greenback, AUD/USD shows some signs of life above 0.6000, thanks to the broad-based US dollar correction and RBA's liquidity injection.
Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections?
"The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus... and this is their new hoax" – President Donald Trump while the disease was spreading. While the Commander in Chief has eventually stepped up his game – his recent guidelines are still to be judged – it is already taking its toll.
Gold: Off session highs despite losses in the US stock futures
Gold has pulled back from session highs near $1,546. The S&P 500 futures are flashing red, while stocks in China are reporting gains. The US monetary and fiscal stimulus could bode well for the zero-yielding safe-haven metal.
WTI stabilizing just ahead of the 2016 lows
WTI crude came in a stone throw of the 2016 lows on Tuesday in the US session but bounced late in the day and is currently trading in a correction a $26.85bbls with an Asian session low of $26.65bbls and a high of $27.21bbls.