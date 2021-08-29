AUD/USD seesaws around 0.7300, keeps Fed Chair Powell led gains

AUD/USD edges higher following the biggest daily jump in 12 weeks.

Fed Chair Powell teased tapering but the absence of timing and concerns over Delta covid variant weakened USD.

Australia’s record level of infections, geopolitical tensions keep bulls chained.

Aussie Company Gross Operating Profits for Q2, second-tier US data will decorate calendar, risk catalysts are the key.

AUD/USD offers a quiet start to the week, taking rounds to 0.7300 after rallying the most since early June the previous day. In doing so, the risk barometer balances between Fed Chairman Jerome Powell-led optimism and the covid, as well as geopolitical, challenges.

On Friday, Fed Chair Powell buoyed global market sentiment, despite signaling taper this year, during the annual Jackson Hole Symposium speech. The reason could be linked to the central banker’s refrain from offering any exact timing and indicating a gap between the taper and rate hike. Also, comments like “We will be carefully assessing incoming data and the evolving risks,” offered extra confirmation to the markets that the easy money policy is here to stay, at least for now.

With the spike in risk appetite, equities and gold managed to rally while the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped to a two-week low. The same helped AUD/USD prices to print the biggest daily jump in 12 weeks.

It should be noted, however, that the escalating tussles between the US and China, as well as the West and the Middle East challenge optimists. Also on the negative side were Australia’s highest daily covid cases, the latest around 1,330.

The latest comments from US President Joe Biden renew the Sino-American tension as the Democratic Party member said that Chinese officials worked to prevent investigators from assessing covid origins. On the other hand, the global ire towards the Taliban and the US–Iran tussles also weigh on the risk-on mood. Furthermore, hurricane Ida roils the energy output and tests the Antipodeans as well.

Looking forward, qualitative catalysts will be important for near-term AUD/USD direction as the economic calendar is mostly empty, with Q2 Aussie Company Gross Operating Profits, expected +3.0% versus -0.3% prior. Additionally, the US Pending Home Sales for July and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for August will also be important to watch.

Technical analysis

A daily closing beyond the two-month-old downward sloping trend line, around 0.7290 now, keeps AUD/USD buyers hopeful to challenge the monthly top surrounding 0.7430.