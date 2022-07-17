AUD/USD sees upside above 0.6800 as focus shifts to RBA minutes

- AUD/USD aims to extend gains as bulls are hopeful above 0.6800 ahead of RBA minutes.
- The RBA minutes will provide a detailed view of the hawkish stance taken by RBA policymakers.
- The sold US Retail Sales data has failed to support the greenback.
The AUD/USD pair is hovering around the critical resistance of 0.6800 in the early Tokyo session. The asset is forming an initiative buying structure after a vertical upside move from Friday’s low at 0.6720. A sheer upside follow-up is expected from the asset if it violates 0.6806 decisively.
The antipodean is performing better against the greenback for the past two trading sessions after the release of the firmer aussie employment data. The Australian economy added 88.4k jobs in the labor market in June, significantly higher than the prior release of 60.6k and the expectations of 25k. Apart from that, the Unemployment Rate has declined to 3.5% from the prior release of 3.9%.
The upbeat employment generation figures and a steep fall in the jobless rate have delighted the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). This will empower the RBA to elevate interest rates in their next monetary policy meeting unhesitatingly.
Going forward, the release of the minutes from RBA for the July monetary policy meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday will be of utmost importance. This will provide a detailed view behind featuring a consecutive 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hike by the RBA.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has tumbled below 108.00 after a perpendicular fall 19-year high of 109.29. Considering the momentum in the downside move, the asset is expected to extend its downside further. The release of the robust Retail Sales data on Friday has failed to support the DXY. The economic data landed at 15, higher than the estimates and the prior release of 0.8% and -0.3% respectively.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.679
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6796
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6855
|Daily SMA50
|0.6978
|Daily SMA100
|0.716
|Daily SMA200
|0.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6806
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6718
|Previous Weekly High
|0.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.668
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6772
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6752
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6741
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6917
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sees upside above 0.6800 as focus shifts to RBA minutes
The AUD/USD pair is hovering around the critical resistance of 0.6800 in the early Tokyo session. The asset is forming an initiative buying structure after a vertical upside move from Friday’s low at 0.6720. A sheer upside follow-up is expected from the asset if it violates 0.6806 decisively.
USD/JPY races past 139.00, highest since Sept 1998
USD/JPY consolidates the biggest daily gains in a month around the highest levels since September 1998. Yield ease amid mixed US data, Fedspeak as traders await fresh clues. G20, US Retail Sales and Michigan CSI are the key catalysts for the day.
Gold steadies above $1,700, looks to post weekly losses
Gold fluctuates in a relatively tight range above $1,700 during the American session on Friday and remains on track to close the fifth straight week in negative territory. Falling US T-bond yields help XAUUSD limit its losses ahead of the weekend.
Bitcoin Price: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!