- AUD/USD dips 0.06%, peaking at 0.6521, swayed by recent US S&P Global and ISM reports.
- Australia's Q4 GDP forecast: steady quarterly growth, but slower annual expansion anticipated.
- Fed Chair Powell's testimony awaited, likely emphasizing caution on inflation and job market.
The AUD/USD is set to finish Tuesday’s session with minimal losses of 0.06% after hitting a daily high of 0.6521 amid soft business activity data in the United States (US), revealed by S&P Global and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). At the time of writing the pair exchanges hands at 0.6495.
AUD/USD drops despite soft US PMI figures fueling Fed rate cuts; eyes on Aussie’s GDP and Powell testimony
Wall Street sets a downbeat tone as big tech equities fall. Softer than expected, Purchasing Managers Indices revealed by S&P Global and the ISM witnessed a tick up in the AUD/USD pair, as traders increased bets the US Federal Reserve will ease policy as soon as June. S&P Global Services PMI came at 52.3 in February, down from 52.5, while the Composite Index stood at 52.5, above estimates of 51.4. Nevertheless, the ISM Services PMI, the most widely sought by investors, rose 52.6, below estimates of 53, and trailed January’s 53.4.
In the meantime. AUD/USD traders are eyeing the release of Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) preview for the last quarter of 2023. Forecasts suggest the economy grew 0.3% QoQ unchanged, and annually based decreased from 2.1% to 1.4%.
Aside from that, the next major event would be the testimony of the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at Capitol Hill against the Senate Banking Committee. Most analysts estimate Powell to remain slightly hawkish and would emphasize that patience is required. He would state that the jobs market remains strong and that inflation continues to trend lower.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After reaching a three-week low of 0.6477 earlier in today’s session, the AUD/USD staged a comeback and hovered circa the 0.6500 figure. Nevertheless, buyers must reclaim the latter, so they can remain hopeful of higher prices. Next key resistance levels lie at March 4 high at 0.6535, followed by the confluence of the 100 and 200-days moving average (DMAs) at around 0.6559/60. Up next would be the 0.6600 figure. On the other hand, a drop below the current weekly low will sponsor a leg-down toward the February 13 low of 0.6442, followed by the 0.6400 mark.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0850 ahead of US data, Fed’s Powell
EUR/USD is picking up fresh bids above 1.0850 in European trading on Wednesday, as the US Dollar licks its wounds amid a cautiously optimistic market mood ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony and US jobs data. EU Retail Sales report is eyed as well.
GBP/USD regains 1.2700 ahead of UK Budget Report
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2700, gaining upside traction in the European session on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling remains expectant ahead of the UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Budget Report while the US Dollar struggles in anticipation of Powell's testimony and US jobs data.
Gold price eases from all-time high, downside seems limited
Gold price edges lower during the Asian session on Wednesday and reverses a part of the previous day's positive move back closer to the all-time high reached in December 2023.
ShapeShift crypto to pay $275K to US SEC alongside cease and desist order
Even as cryptocurrency markets continue to bleed following the spectacular nick of Bitcoin price of the $69,000 all-time high, the US Securities and Exchange Commission continues to oversee the market with a firm hand.
Rightful caution into Powell
S&P 500 was rejected above Fri highs, at 5,155, amid Nasdaq not regaining traction – tilting the overnight odds a bit bearish way. The positioning for Powell testimony and JOLTS that would come easily at or above 9M thereby dialing back soft landing odds, is to be bearish.