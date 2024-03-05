Share:

AUD/USD dips 0.06%, peaking at 0.6521, swayed by recent US S&P Global and ISM reports.

Australia's Q4 GDP forecast: steady quarterly growth, but slower annual expansion anticipated.

Fed Chair Powell's testimony awaited, likely emphasizing caution on inflation and job market.

The AUD/USD is set to finish Tuesday’s session with minimal losses of 0.06% after hitting a daily high of 0.6521 amid soft business activity data in the United States (US), revealed by S&P Global and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). At the time of writing the pair exchanges hands at 0.6495.

AUD/USD drops despite soft US PMI figures fueling Fed rate cuts; eyes on Aussie’s GDP and Powell testimony

Wall Street sets a downbeat tone as big tech equities fall. Softer than expected, Purchasing Managers Indices revealed by S&P Global and the ISM witnessed a tick up in the AUD/USD pair, as traders increased bets the US Federal Reserve will ease policy as soon as June. S&P Global Services PMI came at 52.3 in February, down from 52.5, while the Composite Index stood at 52.5, above estimates of 51.4. Nevertheless, the ISM Services PMI, the most widely sought by investors, rose 52.6, below estimates of 53, and trailed January’s 53.4.

In the meantime. AUD/USD traders are eyeing the release of Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) preview for the last quarter of 2023. Forecasts suggest the economy grew 0.3% QoQ unchanged, and annually based decreased from 2.1% to 1.4%.

Aside from that, the next major event would be the testimony of the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at Capitol Hill against the Senate Banking Committee. Most analysts estimate Powell to remain slightly hawkish and would emphasize that patience is required. He would state that the jobs market remains strong and that inflation continues to trend lower.

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook

After reaching a three-week low of 0.6477 earlier in today’s session, the AUD/USD staged a comeback and hovered circa the 0.6500 figure. Nevertheless, buyers must reclaim the latter, so they can remain hopeful of higher prices. Next key resistance levels lie at March 4 high at 0.6535, followed by the confluence of the 100 and 200-days moving average (DMAs) at around 0.6559/60. Up next would be the 0.6600 figure. On the other hand, a drop below the current weekly low will sponsor a leg-down toward the February 13 low of 0.6442, followed by the 0.6400 mark.