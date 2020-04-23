AUD/USD sees little action after Aussie preliminary trade data

- AUD/USD remains sidelined near 0.6310 after Australia's upbeat trade data.
- Exports surged by 29% in March and imports rose by 10%.
- Signs of risk recovery in broader markets could bode well for the Aussie dollar.
The AUD/USD pair is barely moving in response to the Aussie trade data released at 01:30 GMT.
The preliminary trade numbers for March showed an export growth of 29% and a 10% rise in imports or inbound shipments.
Exports surged mainly due to an uptick in outbound shipments of the resource sector. "Among the key movers were exports of iron ore to China, Australia’s largest trading partner, which increased significantly following declines in January and February. There were also large increases in the value of exports of coal, gas, and petroleum, and strong exports of non-monetary gold, particularly to Hong Kong and the United Kingdom," official report said.
Meanwhile, imports rose due to an uptick in the value of imports of non-monetary gold, aircraft, and consumer electronics. The trade data has come a day after the preliminary Aussie retail sales figure for March showed a surge in consumer spending, possibly due to panic buying ahead of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
AUD/USD recovered from 0.6283 to 0.6310 in the 30 minutes leading up to the release of the trade data but is now struggling to extend the upward move.
The lackluster reaction is somewhat surprising as exports improved in March, having dropped in January and February. Moreover, panic buying by Australia's overseas clients ahead of the coronavirus-induced lockdown may have caused a surge in exports.
That said, the S&P 500 futures have recovered early losses and the West Texas Intermediate crude is flashing 3% gains. If the risk recovery gathers pace, the bid tone around the Aussie dollar will likely strengthen, yielding stronger gains in AUD/USD.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6308
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6322
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.623
|Daily SMA50
|0.6328
|Daily SMA100
|0.659
|Daily SMA200
|0.6703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6353
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6275
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6445
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6264
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6686
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5509
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6323
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6305
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6281
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6239
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6202
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6359
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6395
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6437
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
