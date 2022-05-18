- AUD/USD oscillates around 0.7000 as the focus shifts to aussie job data.
- The Aussie Unemployment Rate may improve to 3.9% vs. 4.0% prior release.
- Inflationary pressures are compelling the Fed to announce two more 50-bps interest rate hikes in 2022.
The AUD/USD pair has experienced a correction in the early Asian session as the risk-on impulse loses strength. The major is expecting a rebound from its crucial support at 0.6990 amid a light calendar week for the greenback bulls.
The US dollar index (DXY) has witnessed a minor rebound in early Tokyo after a bearish Tuesday. The DXY has eased around 1.5% after hitting a fresh 19-year high of 105.00 last week. Vigorously advancing odds of a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are failing to support the greenback bulls.
The Fed is focusing on bringing price stability to its economy sooner as soaring inflation is hurting the paychecks of the households. It won’t be a surprise if the Fed feature two more jumbo rate hikes in this calendar year.
On the Aussie front, investors are still in a fix of unexpected hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). The release of the RBA minutes on Tuesday dictated that the option of elevating interest rates by 40 bps was also into consideration. This indicates that the RBA has started advancing its interest rate curve from its rock-bottom levels. This week, the major event for the aussie bulls is the release of the Employment data. The Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to report job additions in the total labor force at 30k, higher than the prior print of 17.5k. Also, the Unemployment Rate may improve to 3.9% against the former number of 4.0%.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7002
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|0.7028
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7095
|Daily SMA50
|0.7293
|Daily SMA100
|0.7243
|Daily SMA200
|0.7267
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7041
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6966
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6828
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6995
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6982
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6937
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6907
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7057
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7087
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7132
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
