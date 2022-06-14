On the aussie front, investors are awaiting the release of the employment data. As per the market consensus, the Australian economy has 25k jobs in the labor market vs. 4k reported earlier. Also, the Unemployment Rate will slip to 3.8% from the prior print of 3.9%.

After the release of a higher print by the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), the market participants have turned more cautious amid advancing odds of a recession situation in the upcoming quarters. The Fed tightened its policy by elevating its interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) in total in its last two monetary policy meetings along with balance sheet reduction. Despite the restrictive quantitative measures, the US CPI landed above the expectations at 8.6%.

The AUD/USD pair has witnessed some bids around 0.6850 as the US dollar index (DXY) has entered into a pullback phase after an upside move. The asset displayed a steep fall on Tuesday after slipping below the critical support of 0.6911. A four-day losing streak was carry-forwarded on Tuesday as investors are uncertain over the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

