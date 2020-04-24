AUD/USD seen within the 0.6250-0.6450 range – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, AUD/USD is expected to trade within a consolidative fashion between 0.6250 and 0.6450 in the short-term horizon.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for AUD to ‘drift lower to 0.6275’ was wrong as it staged a surprisingly robust rebound that touched 0.6407 during NY hours. The rapid rise appears to be running ahead of itself and for today, further AUD strength is unlikely. AUD is more likely to consolidate and trade between 0.6300 and 0.6400.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held the same view since last Thursday (16 Apr, spot at 0.6300) wherein ‘a short-term top is in place’ and that ‘the pullback in AUD could extend to 0.6170’. After AUD dropped to 0.6254, we highlighted on Wednesday (22 Apr, spot at 0.6285) that ‘downward momentum has not improved by all that much and 0.6170 may not come into the picture so soon’. That said, the strong bounce in AUD yesterday that easily took out the “strong resistance’ level at 0.6370 was not exactly expected (AUD soared to an overnight high of 0.6407). The outlook for AUD is mixed from here and it could trade between 0.6250 and 0.6450 for a period.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades close to the lows after EU Summit, amid weak data
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.0750, a new monthly low. The EU Summit failed to agree on a broad recovery package and Gilead's Remdesivir medicine proved inconclusive with curing coronavirus. German IFO Business Climate missed with 74.3 points.
GBP/USD on the back foot amid fall in retail sales
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2350, down on the day. UK Retail Sales dropped by 5.1% in March, worse than expected. The market mood is somewhat damp amid dismal global economic data.
Crypto market is back on track to the moon
The increasing upward pressure blew the first of the critical resistances in the Bitcoin's path to new highs. The price of the BTC/USD pair reached the border of the bullish scenario, but the first attempt failed, and today it moves between crucial technical levels.
WTI: Bulls face exhaustion near $18 after the staggering recovery rally
WTI (June futures on Nymex) has reversed the intraday gains, now shedding nearly 1.50% to trade near $16 mark. The bulls faced exhaustion at $17.95 after witnessing a whopping 60% increase over the last two trading days.
Gold steadily climbs back closer to session tops, around $1730 level
Gold managed to reverse an early dip to the $1721 area and has now moved back closer to the top end of its daily trading range.