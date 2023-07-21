AUD/USD seen trading within a range bound theme – UOB

In the view of Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group, AUD/USD should trade between 0.6700 and 0.6865 in the next few weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: After AUD dropped to a low of 0.6750 on Wednesday, we indicated yesterday that “the decline lacks momentum” and we expected AUD to consolidate in a range 0.6750/0.6820. However, AUD spiked to a high of 0.6840 and then dropped back to end the day at 0.6779 (+0.12%). The underlying tone appears to have softened, and today, there is a chance for AUD to dip below 0.6750. In view of the mild downward pressure, a sustained drop below this level is unlikely. The major support at 0.6700 is also unlikely to come into view. Resistance is at 0.6805, followed by 0.6825.
Next 1-3 weeks: Our update from yesterday (19 Jul, spot at 0.6775) is still valid. As highlighted, the recent buildup in upward momentum has dissipated. From here, we expect AUD to trade in a range, probably between 0.6700 and 0.6865.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
