AUD/USD seen range bound – UOB

AUD/USD seen range bound – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, the Aussie Dollar is likely to keep the sideline term in the very near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that the major 0.7440 support is likely "out of reach". However, AUD dipped briefly to touch 0.7733 before rebounding quickly. While a short-term low is likely in place, it is too early to expect a sustained recovery. AUD is more likely to trade sideways at these lower levels, likely between 0.7745 and 0.7805”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “last Friday (06 Sep), we highlighted the improved odds for further downside extension but were of the view that the solid support at 0.7740 would not be easy to crack. AUD managed to dip below this level but rebounded quickly after touching a low of 0.7733 during NY hours on Friday. The next support is at 0.7700 followed by 0.7650. Only a move back above 0.7835 (stop-loss adjusted from 0.7880) would indicate that the bearish phase that started about 2 weeks ago has ended. Positioning wise, we have exited the short position from 0.7930 at average rate of 0.7805 (for a profit of 1.58%).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.