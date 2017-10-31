AUD/USD seen at 0.82 by year-end – TDS

AUD/USD seen at 0.82 by year-end – TDSBy Pablo Piovano
In opinion of Strategists at TD Securities, the Aussie Dollar could appreciate to the 0.8200 area vs. the greenback towards end of 2017.
Key Quotes
“Australian labour market has continued to strengthen, employment growth now 3%/yr, further supporting RBA's cautious optimism. We see higher wages growth and higher core inflation in due course. For mid-Nov, we expect wage inflation to pick up towards 2.%/yr by year end and core inflation to reside within the RBA's 2-3% inflation band. We stick with two hikes in May and Nov 2018”.
“Our AUD profile already reflects ongoing USD weakness as well as the RBA inching closer to an explicit tightening bias. If November brings solid employment and wages growth as we expect, could easily retest $US0.80. AUD dips remain shallow and the market is net long. Our year end target is $US0.82”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.