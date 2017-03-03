AUD/USD scope for a sell-off to 0.7520/0.7450 – Commerzbank

By Pablo Piovano

The Aussie Dollar risks a potential test of the 0.7520/0.7450 area, suggested Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.

Key Quotes

“The market sold off aggressively towards the end of last week and seeing a small rebound currently. The speed of the decline has increased the likelihood of a deeper sell off towards .7520 and possibly .7450 (the 38.2% and 50% retracements). Intraday rallies will remain directly offered below .7657 the 20 day ma. Intraday Elliott waves counts are negative”.

“The market is failing ahead of the .7778/.7850 2016 highs and the 38.2% retracement”.

“Above .7850 would target the 200 month ma at .7939”.

 

1 Week
Avg Forecast 0.7531
0.0%100.0%55.0%0-1001020304050607080901001100
  • 55% Bullish
  • 45% Bearish
  • 0% Sideways
Bias Bullish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 0.7456
100.0%78.0%11.0%01020304050607080901000
  • 11% Bullish
  • 67% Bearish
  • 22% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 0.7337
100.0%79.0%5.0%001020304050607080901000
  • 5% Bullish
  • 74% Bearish
  • 21% Sideways
Bias Bearish

 