AUD/USD: Room to grow towards 0.80 in 2021 – ANZ

According to analysts at ANZ Bank, AUD/USD will likely test 0.80 in 2021 as the aussie will do well on its strong domestic starting point, the country’s pandemic containment, good value and leverage to the global growth cycle.
Key quotes
“2021 is likely to mirror 2020 in one respect: global dynamics will be more important than the domestic story. Greater stability in trade policy and geopolitics should support global trade volumes. Continued progress towards re-opening should boost cyclical asset allocations and portfolio flows biased towards emerging markets and Asia, which will benefit from a lower USD. Accommodative policy settings will keep interest rates at record lows, pushing investors up the risk curve and supporting equities. All of this creates an environment where the AUD tends to perform well.”
“The headwind created by recent RBA action is likely to dissipate. It has now probably made its final move for some time, joining the rest of the world’s central banks in embarking on a new QE program aimed at suppressing long-end yields. To us, this policy is more about capping strength than driving outright weakness and price action, and the announcement has supported this view.”
“Growth in Q4 looks solid, with Victoria’s reopening providing a tailwind to activity. The substantial fiscal assistance has also allowed the household sector to accumulate a healthy stock of savings. This will help support spending growth as restrictions on activity continue to be lifted.”
“While the recovery will be incremental and a portion of this story is already priced in, we think the AUD’s undervaluation provides ample room for more improvement into 2021. As such, we’ve set our AUD/USD year-end target at 0.80.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises in response to fresh ECB stimulus
EUR/USD is rising well above 1.21, responding to fresh stimulus from the ECB and no materially new language on exchange rate concerns. US jobless claims missed estimates while the FDA's vaccine approval, Brexit and US stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates close to 1.3300 as Brexit deal hopes hang by a thread
GBP/USD has mostly traded sideways in recent trade around the 1.3300 level, having recovered from worst levels just below 1.3250 hit shortly before the start of the US trading session.
XAU/USD eyes test of $1850 following firmer than expected US inflation
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been on the front foot in recent trade, with a boost coming at 13:30GMT in the form of slightly softer than expected US Consumer Price Inflation numbers.
The crypto market reluctantly retreats from highs
A corrective sentiment continues to prevail in the crypto market. Yesterday afternoon, Bitcoin briefly dipped to almost $17,500 and is trading at $18,400 at the beginning of the day on Thursday.
WTI climbs to fresh 7-month highs above $47
After spending the first half of the week fluctuating above $45, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gathered bullish momentum on Thursday and advanced to its highest level since early March at $47.71.