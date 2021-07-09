AUD/USD risks further losses near term – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “On Wednesday (07 Jul, spot at 0.7490), we noted that risk for AUD is shifting to the downside but AUD has to break the major support at 0.7445 before a sustained decline can be expected. We added, ‘the prospect for AUD to break 0.7445 appears to be quite high’. AUD easily cracked 0.7445 yesterday (08 Jul) and plummeted to 0.7417. The price actions suggest that the risk for AUD is clearly on the downside. The support levels to watch out for are at 0.7400 and 0.7365. The downside risk is deemed intact as long as AUD does not move above 0.7500 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 0.7555 yesterday).”

24-hour view: “We expected AUD to weaken yesterday but we were of the view that it ‘is unlikely to break the major support at 0.7445’. The ease by which AUD cracked 0.7445 and plummeted to 0.7417 came as a surprise. While clearly oversold, the sharp drop has scope to extend but a sustained decline below 0.7400 is unlikely. The next support at 0.7365 is not expected to come under challenge for now. Resistance is at 0.7455 but only a breach of 0.7470 would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.