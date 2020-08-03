AUD/USD risks further downside below 0.7100 – UOB

AUD/USD could have charted a near-term peak if it breaks below the 0.7100 mark, in opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Last Friday, AUD rose to a fresh high of 0.7227 before staging a sharp sell-off to close lower by -0.74% (0.7143), its biggest 1-day decline in more than 5 weeks. Downward momentum has ticked up and from here; AUD could dip below the ‘strong support’ at 0.7100 but for today, a sustained decline below this level is unlikely (next support is at 0.7075). Resistance is at 0.7155 but only a move above 0.7180 would indicate the current build-up in downward momentum has dissipated.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “While we have held a positive view in AUD since mid-July, in our latest update from last Thursday (30 Jul, spot at 0.7175), we indicated that ‘UD could edge above 0.7200 but in view of the lackluster momentum, it will probably struggle to extend its gain towards 0.7235’. AUD subsequently rose to 0.7227 on Friday before dropping back down sharply. Upward momentum has deteriorated further and from here, a breach of 0.7100 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that 0.7227 is a short-term top. Overall, unless AUD moves and stays above 0.7180 within these 1 to 2 days, a breach of 0.7100 would not be surprising.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns
GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.
XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM
Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.
ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000
The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.
WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase
Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.