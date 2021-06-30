AUD/USD risks a potential drop to 0.7480 – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held the same view since last Friday (25 Jun, spot at 0.7585) where AUD is ‘is expected to trade within a 0.7520/0.7650 range’. We did not quite expect the rapid manner by which AUD dipped below the bottom of our expected range (overnight low of 0.7508). Downward momentum has improved and AUD is expected to trade with a downward bias towards 0.7480. Looking ahead, AUD has to move clearly below 0.7480 before a further weakness can be expected. The downward bias is deemed intact as long as AUD does not move above 0.7575 within these few days.”

24-hour view: “We expected a lower AUD yesterday but we were of the view that ‘any weakness is expected to encounter strong support at 0.7540’. We were also of the view that ‘the next support at 0.7520 is unlikely to come under threat’. The subsequent weakness exceeded our expectation as AUD dropped to 0.7508 before closing on a weak note at 0.7513. While oversold, there is room for the weakness in AUD to test 0.7500 first. The next support at 0.7480 is unlikely to come into the picture. On the upside, a break of 0.7545 (minor resistance is at 0.7530) would indicate that the current weakness in AUD has stabilized.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.