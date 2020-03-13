AUD/USD risks a drop to the 0.60 neighbourhood – UOB

AUD/USD remains under pressure and further losses could extend to the 0.6000 region if the downside pressure picks up extra pace.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Instead of ‘drifting lower’, AUD posted one of its most aggressive drop as it ended the day lower by a mammoth -3.87% (NY close of 0.6235). From here, barring a move back above 0.6370 (minor resistance at 0.6330), AUD could weaken further to 0.6150.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “The supposedly ‘flash crash’ on Monday (09 Mar) is no more a flash as AUD posted a stunning 1-day drop of -3.87% yesterday. The last time we seen price action of such magnitude was at the heights of the GFC in 2008. While the steep decline appears to be running ahead of itself, the lack of support levels of note could lead to further sharp drop. From here, the next support is at the GFC low of 0.6007. On the upside, ‘strong resistance’ is at 0.6500.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
