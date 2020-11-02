AUD/USD: Risk shifts to the downside, RBA to cut rates to record lows

The aussie felt the heat of resurgent coronavirus cases in Europe and the US, despite Australia managed to control the latest outbreak, and is at risk of losing the 0.7000 figure and enter a selling spiral. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will probably cut rates to a record low of 0.1% while in the US, the focus will be on the presidential election, the Federal Reserve and the Nonfarm Payrolls report, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik briefs.
Key quotes
“After over 110 days of lockdown in Victoria, the area reported no new cases for two days in a row. However, authorities are utterly cautious with scheduled reopenings. Not for nothing, the Reserve Bank of Australia anticipated more easing. The central bank will announce its decision next Tuesday and investors are already pricing in a rate cut to a record low of 0.1%.”
“The US presidential election is, for sure, the event of the week. It will take place on Tuesday, with the first results out early Wednesday. However, and given the pandemic context and the mail-in voting, the final counting may take up to two weeks to be completed. Many hope that the new US President will be announced on Friday to the latest, but there’s a good chance it could take longer. And the longer it takes, the more trouble will mean for markets, which will likely remain in risk-off mode.”
“Right after the election, the US Federal Reserve will announce its latest decision on monetary policy. The American central bank is expected to maintain the status quo. Opposite to other policymakers, US officials will likely say they are comfortable with the current levels of stimulus.”
“A busy week will end with the US October Nonfarm Payroll Report to be out on Friday. The economy is expected to have added 850K new jobs in the month, while the Unemployment rate is seen decreasing to 7.7% from 7.9%.”
“Below the 0.7000 threshold, bears will likely become more convinced and sent the pair south towards 0.6920 first, and 0.6860 later. The immediate resistance level is the 0.7100 figure, followed by 0.7170.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits five-week low below 1.1650 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1650, the lowest since September, as coronavirus cases continue rising in Europe and lockdowns are weighing on the outlook. Uncertainty about the elections is boosting the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2900 after UK lockdown announcement
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, under pressure. The UK announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the jump in coronavirus cases. Brexit talks continue and there are reports of progress around fisheries.
Gold refreshes session tops, moves back closer to $1890 level
Gold gained traction for the second straight session on Monday amid the US political uncertainty. Stronger USD, a positive tone around the equity markets might keep a lid on any strong move up.
Forex Today: Flight to safety continues ahead of US elections, amid surging covid cases
Dollar is rising, gold is stable, while stocks and oil are on the back foot. Covid figures continue rising, triggering a lockdown in the UK. One day ahead of the US elections, tensions remain high and weigh on markets.
WTI slips to five-month low on demand concerns
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell to five-month lows on Monday on concerns demand conditions are about to weaken with many economies reimposing lockdown restrictions to contain the second wave of the coronavirus.