AUD/USD Risk Reversals: Sustained break above 0.80 likely

AUD/USD Risk Reversals: Sustained break above 0.80 likelyBy Omkar Godbole
The AUD/USD pair jumped to a high of 0.8028 yesterday as the drop in the US 10-year Treasury yield to a 10-month low of 2.054% triggered a broad based USD sell-off.
The currency pair ended yesterday at 0.7995 before making another failed attempt to extend gains above 0.80 handle in the Asian session today.
One-month 25-delta risk reversals rise
The one-month 25-delta risk reversal improved to -0.775; the highest level since August 25. The improvement highlights falling demand for the downside bets i.e. put options.
Meanwhile, the one-month ATM option volatility gauge jumped to 8.615; the highest level since August 11.
The combination of decreased demand for Puts and an increase in volatility suggests it is only a matter of time before the spot sees a convincing break above the 0.80 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.