AUD/USD risk reversals rise, yield differential still favors the bears

AUD/USD rose to a four-day high of 0.7809 in Asia as the overnight gains in the EUR/USD and fears that Trump's tax reform plan could be hitting a major speed bump strengthened the offered tone around the US dollar.

The currency pair was last seen trading around 0.7791 (100-day moving average).

Risk reversals rise

The one-month 25-delta risk reversal rose to -0.65; the highest level since September 15. The improvement indicates falling demand for the downside bets, i.e. Put options.

Yield differential favors the bears

The chart shows the spread between the Australia and US 10-year bond yield remains in favor of the bears as suggested by the bearish symmetrical breakdown. The spread currently stands at 48 basis points.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook

FXStreet Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik writes, "Short term, the 4 hours chart shows that the price settled a few pips above a still bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators barely entered positive territory before losing upward strength, indicating that buying interest is still limited around the commodity-related currency."