AUD/USD - Risk reversals hit 3-week low, yield differential at 4-month low

AUD/USD - Risk reversals hit 3-week low, yield differential at 4-month lowBy Omkar Godbole
- Declining risk reversals indicate a bearish bias in the market
- 10Y Aussie-US yield spread falls to 4-month low in AUD-negative manner
Risk reversals
- The one-month 25 delta risk reversals gauge fell to -0.775 on Monday; the lowest level since Oct. 10. The decline from the current month of -0.625 indicates increased demand for AUD Put options (bearish bets).
Meanwhile, the deteriorating 10Y Aussie-US government bond yield spread adds credence to the bearish bias seen in the options market.
Yield differential
- The yield differential currently stands at a 16-week low of 31.8 basis points. The spread had widened to 60.7 basis points (yearly high) on Aug. 31.
Both risk reversals and the yield differential indicates that the technical recovery in the AUD/USD (from 0.7625 to 0.77) could be shortlived.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.