AUD/USD: Risk Reversals flat lined, Vols hit one-month low

AUD/USD: Risk Reversals flat lined, Vols hit one-month lowBy Omkar Godbole
The bullish move in the AUD/USD pair has stalled around 0.7940 levels this Thursday morning in Asia after the data released in Australia showed the full time jobs unexpectedly declined in July.
Daily chart
Wednesday’s sharp gains mark a rebound from near rising trend line support. This is encouraging sign for the AUD bulls, although the options market isn’t convinced.
Risk Reversal and Vols
The one-month 25-delta risk reversal improved only slightly from -1 to -0.95. Moreover, the negative reading shows the Put options are in demand. Furthermore, the one-month ATM volatility fell to 7.845 today, the lowest level since July 17.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.