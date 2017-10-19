AUD/USD - Risk reversals at 5-week high, Vols at 3-month lows

AUD/USD - Risk reversals at 5-week high, Vols at 3-month lowsBy Omkar Godbole
AUD/USD options data shows falling demand for Put options and a sharp drop in the implied volatility.
Risk reversals & volatility
- The one-month 25-delta risk reversal (green line) has jumped to -0.60; the highest level since Sept. 14.
- The one-month at the money option volatility dropped to 7.32; its lowest level since mid July.
AUD/USD - Bid tone to strengthen
The uptick in the risk reversal suggests falling demand for Put options (bearish bets). Meanwhile, the drop in the volatility is usually accompanied by a rise in the underlying.
Thus, Aussie dollar may continue its slow rise to 50-day moving average level of 0.7903.
