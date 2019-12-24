AUD/USD: Risk reshuffle, lack of clues trigger pullback from seven-day high on Aussie holiday

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD fails to extend four-day-old recovery.
  • Doubts over US-China trade relations trigger the pair’s pullback.
  • Trade/political headlines will dominate the year-end holiday season.

AUD/USD declines to 0.6915 amid early Tuesday. The pair fails to hold onto recovery gains piled since last Wednesday as the absence of Australian traders and downside risk sentiment bore the Bulls.

The week-start trade optimism triggered through the upbeat comments from the US President Donald Trump and China’s tariff relief fail to last long. The reason to blame are headlines from China’s Global Times that signal Beijing’s dislike for the US and raise doubts on any strong trade relationship between the US and China in the future.

The pair benefited from the downbeat performance of the US Durable Goods Orders and New Home Sales released on Monday. However, the market’s measures response to the US-China trade optimism capped the gains of Aussie.

Also supporting the pair’s upside were comments from China’s Premier Li Keqiang that suggested further lowering of Required Reserve Ratio (RRR). China is Australia’s largest customer and hence efforts of monetary easing there help the Aussie currency.

Risk tone stays a bit heavy with the US 10-year treasury yields taking a step back to 1.926% while S&P 500 Futures declining mildly to 3,226.

Traders will struggle for catalyst during the day as Australian markets are closed while the US economic calendar has no major data/event before the Christmas holiday. Even so, trade/political headlines will keep the pair directed during the short-term.

Technical Analysis

Buyers will look for entry beyond the two-month-old rising trend line, near 0.6940, to aim for a multi-month long ascending resistance line near 0.6970 and 0.7000 round-figure. Alternatively, an upward sloping trend line since November 29 limits the pair’s near-term declines around 0.6860.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6917
Today Daily Change -5 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 0.6922
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6845
Daily SMA50 0.6841
Daily SMA100 0.681
Daily SMA200 0.6904
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6929
Previous Daily Low 0.6892
Previous Weekly High 0.6908
Previous Weekly Low 0.6838
Previous Monthly High 0.6929
Previous Monthly Low 0.6754
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6915
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6906
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6877
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6863
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6937
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6951
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6974

 

 

AUD/USD: Risk reshuffle, lack of clues trigger pullback from weekly top

AUD/USD: Risk reshuffle, lack of clues trigger pullback from weekly top

AUD/USD fails to extend four-day-old recovery. Doubts over US-China trade relations trigger the pair's pullback. Trade/political headlines will dominate the year-end holiday season.

