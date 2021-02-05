AUD/USD rises sharply on Friday, erases weekly losses

- Risk appetite and a weaker US dollar boost AUD/USD.
- US dollar suffers big reversal, ends week under pressure after NFP.
The AUD/USD is having on Friday the best day in weeks boosted by a broad-based slide of the US dollar and also on the back of a recovery of the aussie. The pair is about to end the week hovering above 0.7665, at the highest level in a week.
NFP adds to dollar weakness
Lower-than-expect employment data in the US triggered another leg lower in the US dollar, completing a reversal. The DXY fell from the highest level since November above 91.50 to a two-day low near 91.00. Not even higher US yield limited the decline.
On Friday, the Aussie rose across the board for the second day in a row, recovering further after the tumbling following the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting. The central bank's tone weighed on AUD/USD that later bounced sharply, erasing all weekly losses.
“We maintain our view that RBA policy combined with concerns about trade tensions with China will keep a lid on AUD/USD. We retain our forecast that a 0.76-0.77 trade range may contain most activity in the coming months”, says analysts at Rabobank.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7666
|Today Daily Change
|0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86
|Today daily open
|0.7601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7699
|Daily SMA50
|0.7615
|Daily SMA100
|0.7398
|Daily SMA200
|0.7182
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7649
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7587
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7592
|Previous Monthly High
|0.782
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7592
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7625
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7576
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.755
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7514
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7638
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
