AUD/USD rises sharply on Friday, erases weekly losses

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Risk appetite and a weaker US dollar boost AUD/USD.
  • US dollar suffers big reversal, ends week under pressure after NFP.

The AUD/USD is having on Friday the best day in weeks boosted by a broad-based slide of the US dollar and also on the back of a recovery of the aussie. The pair is about to end the week hovering above 0.7665, at the highest level in a week.

NFP adds to dollar weakness

Lower-than-expect employment data in the US triggered another leg lower in the US dollar, completing a reversal. The DXY fell from the highest level since November above 91.50 to a two-day low near 91.00. Not even higher US yield limited the decline.

On Friday, the Aussie rose across the board for the second day in a row, recovering further after the tumbling following the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting. The central bank's tone weighed on AUD/USD that later bounced sharply, erasing all weekly losses.

“We maintain our view that RBA policy combined with concerns about trade tensions with China will keep a lid on AUD/USD. We retain our forecast that a 0.76-0.77 trade range may contain most activity in the coming months”, says analysts at Rabobank.

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7666
Today Daily Change 0.0065
Today Daily Change % 0.86
Today daily open 0.7601
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7699
Daily SMA50 0.7615
Daily SMA100 0.7398
Daily SMA200 0.7182
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7649
Previous Daily Low 0.7587
Previous Weekly High 0.7764
Previous Weekly Low 0.7592
Previous Monthly High 0.782
Previous Monthly Low 0.7592
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7611
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7625
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7576
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.755
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7514
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7638
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7674
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.77

 

 

