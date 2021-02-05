AUD/USD rises sharply on Friday, erases weekly losses

Risk appetite and a weaker US dollar boost AUD/USD.

US dollar suffers big reversal, ends week under pressure after NFP.

The AUD/USD is having on Friday the best day in weeks boosted by a broad-based slide of the US dollar and also on the back of a recovery of the aussie. The pair is about to end the week hovering above 0.7665, at the highest level in a week.

NFP adds to dollar weakness

Lower-than-expect employment data in the US triggered another leg lower in the US dollar, completing a reversal. The DXY fell from the highest level since November above 91.50 to a two-day low near 91.00. Not even higher US yield limited the decline.

On Friday, the Aussie rose across the board for the second day in a row, recovering further after the tumbling following the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting. The central bank's tone weighed on AUD/USD that later bounced sharply, erasing all weekly losses.

“We maintain our view that RBA policy combined with concerns about trade tensions with China will keep a lid on AUD/USD. We retain our forecast that a 0.76-0.77 trade range may contain most activity in the coming months”, says analysts at Rabobank.