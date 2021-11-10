AUD/USD reverses US CPI-led slide to one-month lows, jumps to 0.7375-80 area

- AUD/USD dropped to a near one-month low in reaction to a stronger US CPI print.
- The downtick was bought into amid some repositioning ahead of Aussie jobs data.
- The risk-off impulse, hawkish Fed expectations should cap the upside for the pair.
The AUD/USD pair quickly reversed the US CPI-led fall to near one-month lows and was last seen trading with only modest intraday losses, around the 0.7365-70 region.
The pair added to the previous day's heavy losses and witnessed follow-through selling for the second successive day amid resurgent US dollar demand on Wednesday. The downward trajectory extended through the early North American session following the release of hotter-than-expected US consumer inflation figures.
In fact, the headline CPI rose 0.9% MoM in October – marking the largest advance in four months – and the yearly rate accelerated to 6.2% or the most since 1990. Adding to this, the annual Core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy prices) increased 4.6% as against the expectation for a steady reading of 4%.
The data added to concerns about persistent inflationary pressures and reinforced speculations about an early policy tightening by the Fed. This, in turn, acted as a tailwind for US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, a softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven USD and weighed on the perceived riskier aussie.
The AUD/USD pair declined to an intraday low level of 0.7340, though the slide was quickly bought into as the markets have been pricing in the possibility of a Fed rate hike move in 2022. Investors also prefer to wait for a fresh catalyst from Thursday's release of the Australian jobs report before placing fresh directional bets.
Nevertheless, a sustained break/acceptance below 100-day SMA favours bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the recent downward trajectory. Hence, the attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the 0.7400 round-figure mark.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7373
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|0.7381
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7456
|Daily SMA50
|0.737
|Daily SMA100
|0.7378
|Daily SMA200
|0.755
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7432
|Previous Daily Low
|0.736
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7537
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7557
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7191
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7388
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7405
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.735
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.732
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7279
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7422
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7463
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7493
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.1550 following US CPI-inspired drop
EUR/USD fell to a daily low of 1.1533 with the initial market reaction to the October inflation data from the US. With the greenback struggling to preserve its strength, however, the pair managed to rebound above 1.1550. The annual CPI in US jumped to its strongest level since 1990 at 6.2% in October.
GBP/USD returns above 1.3500, stays in the negative territory
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and fell below 1.3500 on Wednesday but erased a portion of its daily losses. The data from the US revealed that the Core CPI advanced to 4.6% on a yearly basis in October, surpassing the market expectation of 4%.
Gold surges to multi-month highs above $1,860 on US inflation report
Gold shot higher in the early American session and reached its strongest level since June above $1,860. The precious metal seems to be attracting investors as an inflation hedge after the US data showed that the annual CPI rose above 6% in October.
XRP lags while BTC and ETH take lead
Bitcoin price continues to set new highs as buyers come out of the woodwork. Ethereum price locks in on $5,000 and shows no signs of slowing down. Ripple price needs to flip $1.41 into support floor to revisit $2.
Tesla suffers one of the biggest falls in history
A huge collapse in the share price of Tesla makes it possibly the largest one-day loss in market cap ever. The move is now well established as Elon Musk had tweeted about selling 10% of his holding.