AUD/USD reverses direction amid USD rally, drops to 0.7370 area

- AUD/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in American session.
- US Dollar Index rose to fresh weekly high of 92.30.
- Fed's Clarida sees Fed announcing tapering later in the year.
The AUD/USD pair climbed to its highest level since mid-July at 0.7427 on Wednesday but changed its direction during the American trading hours. As of writing, the pair was down 0.24% on a daily basis at 0.7376.
Hawkish Fed commentary lifts DXY
Earlier in the day, the renewed USD weakness following the disappointing labour market data helped AUD/USD continue to push higher. The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute announced that private-sector employment rose by 330,000 in July, missing the market consensus of 695,000 by a wide margin. With the initial reaction, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped below 92.00.
However, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida's comments on the policy outlook provided a boost to the greenback and the DXY reached its strongest level in a week at 92.30.
Clarida said that he expects the pre-set conditions for raising the policy rate to be met toward the end of 2022. "I can certainly see the Fed announcing tapering later this year," Clarida added. Currently, the DXY is up 0.22% on the day at 92.27.
On Thursday, June Trade Balance will be the only data featured in the Australian economic docket. This report, however, is not expected to impact AUD/USD's movements and investors are likely to remain focused on the USD's market valuation.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7379
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.7393
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7402
|Daily SMA50
|0.7541
|Daily SMA100
|0.7628
|Daily SMA200
|0.7602
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7409
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7356
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7415
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7389
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7377
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7364
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7334
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7311
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7416
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7439
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7469
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off the highs after ISM beat
EUR/USD is retreating from the highs near 1.19 after the ISM Services PMI smashed estimates with 64.1 points. Earlier, the pair advanced in response to the weak ADP Nonfarm Payrolls. The Fed's Richard Clarida said he sees risks to his outlook to the upside.
GBP/USD advances on dollar weakness, amid BOE positioning
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3930 but holding onto most gains The ISM Services PMI beat estimates while the ADP jobs report missed. Investors are positioning themselves ahead of Thursday's Bank of England decision and cheering the UK's progress against covid.