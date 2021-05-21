AUD/USD reverses and tumbles below 0.7730 as USD soars

- AUD/USD fails to hold to weekly gains, holds in familiar range.
- A stronger dollar across the board weighs more than risk appetite.
The AUD/USD pair reversed after the beginning of the American session amid a stronger US dollar across the board and dropped to 0.7728, hitting a fresh daily low. It is back in negative territory for the week.
The fact that US stocks are higher on Friday is not helping the AUD/USD. The influence of market sentiment is being offset by the rally of the US dollar, even as US yields remain in the recent range.
On Friday, the key economic report was the flash IHS Markit service sector that surged to 70.1, significantly above expectations. The number triggered a rally of the US dollar that is going on. Metals dropped sharply and bond yields rose modestly. Another economic report showed Existing Home Sales fell 2.7% in April.
From a technical perspective, AUD/USD continues to move sideways, unable to break 0.7800/0.7700. The outlook points to the downside in the short term, but support is expected to emerge around 0.7700. A firm break below would suggest more losses ahead. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 0.7780, followed by the 07810 area. A close above 0.7800 would strengthen the outlook for the aussie.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7739
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|0.7776
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7769
|Daily SMA50
|0.7715
|Daily SMA100
|0.7728
|Daily SMA200
|0.7507
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7782
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7716
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7892
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7688
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7819
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7531
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7757
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7742
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7734
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7693
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7669
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7824
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7865
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
