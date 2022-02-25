AUD/USD reverses a major part of overnight losses, awaits sustained move beyond 0.7200

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD gained strong positive traction on Friday and built on the overnight solid rebound.
  • A recovery in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven USD and extended some support.
  • Fears of a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict might cap the perceived riskier aussie.

The AUD/USD pair extended its steady intraday ascent and climbed to a fresh daily high, back above the 0.7200 mark during the early European session.

Following the previous day's slump and the late rebound from sub-0.7100 levels, the AUD/USD pair caught fresh bids on Friday and was supported by a broad-based US dollar weakness. The market nervousness over the situation in Ukraine eased, at least for now, amid hopes for a likely Russia-Ukraine ceasefire. This, in turn, weighed on the safe-haven US dollar and provided a goodish lift to the perceived riskier aussie.

Russian President's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Putin was ready to talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if the latter agrees to compromise on Russia’s red line issues. Apart from this, the fact that the new economic sanctions imposed on Russia were not as harsh as feared, further boosted investors' confidence. This was evident from a generally positive tone around the global equity markets.

Signs of stability in the financial markets dragged the USD away from the highest level since June 2020 touched on Thursday and extended support to the AUD/USD pair. That said, the risk-off a further escalation in the geopolitical risks would keep investors' on the edge and act as a tailwind for the buck. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move for the AUD/USD pair, at least for now.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the core PCE Price Index - and Durable Goods Orders. The data, however, might do little to influence the USD price dynamics or provide any meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair. The market focus remains glued to developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga and the outcome of an extraordinary NATO summit.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7207
Today Daily Change 0.0033
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 0.7174
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7147
Daily SMA50 0.7178
Daily SMA100 0.724
Daily SMA200 0.7338
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7235
Previous Daily Low 0.7094
Previous Weekly High 0.7229
Previous Weekly Low 0.7086
Previous Monthly High 0.7315
Previous Monthly Low 0.6966
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7148
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7181
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7026
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6959
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7242
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7309
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7383

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

