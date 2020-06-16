AUD/USD reversal extends to 0.6833 lows against a firmer US dollar

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • AUD/USD reversal from 0.6975 extends to intra-day lows at 0.6833.
  • The US dollar loses appreciates with equity markets off highs as market mood sours.
  • Below 0.6905 we could see a move back to 0.6777/75 or lower – Credit Suisse.

 

Australian dollar’s reversal from day highs at 0.6975 during Tuesday’s Asian session has extended more than 100 pips lower to 0.6833 during the US trading session. The aussie is giving away gains after a 2.8% rally on Monday and early Tuesday, as risk appetite plummeted on the back of fears about a second wave of COVID-19 that might cripple the economic recovery.

 

US dollar strengthens as the market mood sours

The AUD/USD appreciated on Monday, buoyed by a risk-on flow that pushed equity markets higher and weighed the safe-haven USD. The positive trend saw some follow-through on Tuesday although the pair lost steam following the dovish minutes by the Reserve Bank of Australia. The RBA warned about the downside risk for the economy from the coronavirus pandemic and committed to extending its policy support for as long as necessary.

Investors' sentiment has deteriorated further during the US session, after a strong opening, following the upbeat US retail sales and industrial production data. Fresh news about an increase of coronavirus infections in the US and Beijing’s decision to restrict travel have crushed appetite for risk, pushing the safe-haven USD higher across the board.

 

AUD/USD: Below 0.6905 we could see a move back to 0.6777/75 – Credit Suisse

The FX analysis team at Credit Suisse sees the AUD sees the pair in a consolidative phase, that could be broken on a move below 0.6905, “Near-term support is initially seen at 0.6905, removal of which would see a move back to 0.6777/75, which ideally holds to keep the immediate upside bias intact. Removal of here though could see a move back to 0.6696/51, where we would expect to see a more concerted effort to hold.”

 

AUD/USD key levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6883
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 0.6919
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6775
Daily SMA50 0.6553
Daily SMA100 0.6488
Daily SMA200 0.6666
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6925
Previous Daily Low 0.6776
Previous Weekly High 0.7065
Previous Weekly Low 0.6799
Previous Monthly High 0.6683
Previous Monthly Low 0.6372
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6868
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6833
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6821
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6723
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6671
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6971
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7023
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7121

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slides below 1.1300 as Fed's Powell testifies, after robust retail sales

EUR/USD slides below 1.1300 as Fed's Powell testifies, after robust retail sales

EUR/USD is falling below 1.13 as Fed Chair Powell testifies on Capitol Hill and repeats his projection of a slow recovery. US Retail Sales rose more than expected in May.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from highs after mixed UK jobs figures

GBP/USD retreats from highs after mixed UK jobs figures

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, as UK jobless claims rise only 528.9K, more than expected. On the other hand, the unemployment rate beat with 3.9%. The dollar is on the back foot amid hopes for fiscal and monetary stimulus.

GBP/USD News

Crypto market saved by the Bell, round 1

Crypto market saved by the Bell, round 1

Last-minute rises in Bitcoin save the market from a complicated short-term scenario. Ethereum gives the initiative to Bitcoin in the quest for the long-awaited trip to the moon. Ripple could extend his lethargy beyond the summer.

Read more

Gold holds steady near $1724-25 area, Powell’s testimony eyed for fresh impetus

Gold holds steady near $1724-25 area, Powell’s testimony eyed for fresh impetus

Gold dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1717-16 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and was last seen trading in the neutral territory.

Gold News

WTI stopped perfectly at the hourly trendline following the Saudi export announcement

WTI stopped perfectly at the hourly trendline following the Saudi export announcement

WTI has been trading higher in line with the general risk-tone in the markets today. There have been some blips from news headlines as China announced another lockdown in Beijing following a potential second wave of the coronavirus.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures