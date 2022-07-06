AUD/USD retreats towards two-year low under 0.6800, focus on recession, Fed Minutes

- AUD/USD fades corrective pullback from the lowest levels since June 2020.
- Risk profile remains weak amid economic slowdown fears, China’s mass testing renew covid woes.
- Fed Minutes flash risk of consolidation as Powell has disappointed markets of late.
- US ISM Services PMI for June, risk catalysts are also important for clear directions.
AUD/USD remains pressured around the 25-month, fading bounce off 0.6761 near 0.6790 amid Wednesday’s Asian session.
The Aussie pair refreshed its multi-day low as the market’s fear of economic slowdown amplified the previous day. Adding strength to the bearish bias were calls for China’s another round of lockdowns. In doing so, the risk barometer pair failed to cheer the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) 0.50% rate hike, which was widely anticipated.
Growing fears of global recession joined speculations that China may recall covid-led lockdowns to drown the AUD/USD prices the previous day. The pessimism intensified after Germany and Italy flashed economic warnings while the Bank of England (BOE) also released a report conveying the grim economic outlook. On the same line was China’s mass covid testing announcement.
At home, the RBA matched wide market expectations of announcing 50 basis points (bps) rate hike but couldn’t please the AUD/USD bulls. The quote’s weakness could be linked to the RBA statement saying, “In Australia, inflation is high, but not as high as in many other countries.”
While portraying the mood, the US Dollar Index (DXY) jumped to the highest levels in 20 years while equities dropped, before a mild recovery, whereas the US Treasury yields refreshed one-month low while inverting the yield curve between the two-year and 10-year coupons. The S&P 500 Futures, however, struggle for clear directions of late.
Looking forward, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes and the US ISM Services PMI for June will be crucial for short-term market directions.
Also read: FOMC June Minutes Preview: Opportunity for dollar correction?
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of the two-month-old support line, now resistance around 0.6865, directs AUD/USD bears towards the late 2019 lows around 0.6670.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6794
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6803
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6947
|Daily SMA50
|0.703
|Daily SMA100
|0.7194
|Daily SMA200
|0.7219
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6896
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6761
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6965
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6813
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6844
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6609
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6879
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6955
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards two-year low under 0.6800, focus on recession, Fed Minutes
AUD/USD remains pressured around the 25-month, fading bounce off 0.6761 near 0.6790 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair refreshed its multi-day low as the market’s fear of economic slowdown amplified the previous day.
USD/JPY offered in Tokyo open in bearish start to the day
USD/JPY is some 0.25% at the equities open in Tokyo. The bears are lurking in a risk-off setting and lower US yields are supporting a bid in the yen. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury fell 6bps to 2.82% into the early Asian session.
Gold oscillates below $1,770, downside looks likely ahead of Fed minutes
Gold price has turned sideways after displaying a vertical downside move. The precious metal is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of $1,763.90-1,771.37 in early Tokyo. The release of the FOMC minutes will provide further direction in the gold prices.
Cardano: Patience will save you from heartbreak
Cardano price, like other cryptocurrencies, coils in a triangular fashion. Cardano price could experience another sell-off. The swing lows established in June are unstable. Traders should also be hesitant to use the swing low on May 12 as a bullish invalidation level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!