- AUD/USD reverses from a fortnight top, snaps two-day uptrend amid mixed clues.
- China’s return failed to impress Aussie bulls even as Premier Li hints at more stimulus.
- Treasury Yields ease from multi-day top, stock futures print mild gains but cautious mood before US CPI test buyers.
- Mixed prints of Australia’s NAB sentiment data also probe AUD/USD bulls amid bearish bets on RBA.
AUD/USD bounces off intraday low as it pares the first daily loss in three around 0.6875 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Aussie pair struggles to cheer mildly positive headlines from China amid pre-US inflation anxiety and mixed geopolitical concerns.
Bloomberg recently reported that China’s Premier Li Keqiang vowed more policy support to drive up consumption in the economy. The news also signaled that China will adhere to multiple measures to stabilize growth, employment and prices.
Elsewhere, the National Australia Bank’s (NAB) sentiment figures for August printed mixed numbers and failed to impress Aussie bulls. That said, the NAB’s Business Conditions gauge reprinted the 20.0 figure versus 27.0 expectations while the Business Confidence rose to 10, past 6 market forecasts and 7 prior.
It should be noted that the market’s latest chatters surrounding China President Xi Jinping’s aim to reassert Beijing’s influence during the first foreign trip after covid-led lockdowns underpins the cautious mood and weigh on the AUD/USD prices. On the same line could be the Financial Times (FT) news suggesting mixed views over US President Joe Biden’s chip plan that challenges China. Additionally, expectations that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will refrain from any monetary policy change during Thursday’s meeting also tested the pair buyers.
Previously, the broad US dollar weakness, amid pre-inflation consolidation and an absence of the Fed speakers, seemed to have underpinned the AUD/USD pair’s bullish bias. Also likely to have favored the AUD/USD price is the Monday Holiday in China.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields retreat from a three-month high, down two basis points (bps) to 3.34%. Even so, S&P 500 Futures and the stocks in the Asia-Pacific zone print mixed performance by the press time.
To sum up, AUD/USD prints the typical pre-data anxiety and hence the pair’s further moves hinge on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, expected to ease to -0.1% MoM versus 0.0% prior. The results will be more important considering the latest divergence between the hawkish Fedspeak and cautious comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
Technical analysis
A one-month-old previous resistance line, around 0.6865 by the press time, holds the key to the AUD/USD bear’s return, until then, buyers can keep their eyes on the 200-SMA hurdle surrounding 0.6920.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6874
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|0.689
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6867
|Daily SMA50
|0.6896
|Daily SMA100
|0.6966
|Daily SMA200
|0.7115
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.69
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6824
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6877
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6699
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6871
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6853
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6843
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6796
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6767
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6947
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6994
AUD/USD gains some traction bolstered by US dollar weakness
The AUD/USD pair stopped the bleeding on Wednesday and jumped off weekly lows at around the 0.6700 figure after the US Producer Price Index report for August alleviated some of Tuesday’s CPI worries, which had sent most risk assets tumbling.
EUR/USD stabilizes after US CPI induced selloff, awaits more data
The pair rebounded after Tuesday’s sell-off from the 0.9950 zone to the parity level boosted by a correction of the US dollar. A quiet session after a storm kept price action limited. Stocks were modestly higher in Wall Street, and US yields relatively steady, with prices correcting a small portion of Tuesday’s moves and after the worst day since 2020 for equity markets.
Gold bears meet critical support, eyes on bullish correction
Gold is bleeding as the US dollar resurges from the lows of the day. Bears need to get below the daily support or face demand into key resistance in the day ahead. Gold is back under pressure, losing some 0.32% after falling from a high of $1,707.15 to a low of $1,696.51 so far.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.