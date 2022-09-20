- AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low after RBA Minutes, PBOC rate announcement.
- RBA Board showed readiness to do what is necessary to tame inflation, PBOC keeps LPRs unchanged.
- Risk appetite weakens as full markets propel yields ahead of the key central banks’ announcements.
- Qualitative catalysts, second-tier housing data to entertain traders before Fed’s monetary policy announcements.
AUD/USD snaps a two-day uptrend while holding lower grounds near the daily bottom surrounding 0.6715 after the latest announcements from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the People’s Bank of China. Also weighing on the Aussie pair could be the traders’ cautious mood amid full markets, after the week-start holidays in the UK and Japan.
RBA Minutes showed that the policymakers are well prepared for further rate hikes to tame inflation. However, the statements like, “Interest rates have increased quite quickly and were getting closer to normal settings,” seem to weigh on AUD/USD prices of late.
Also, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) keeps the one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged at 3.65% and 4.30% respectively, which in turn poured cold water on the face of expectations of a rate cut and weigh on Aussie prices.
Elsewhere, a run-up in the US Treasury yields and the fears surrounding the Sino-American tussles, not to forget the market’s anxiety ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), seems to challenge the sentiment, as well as drown the AUD/USD.
Amid these plays, the US stock futures pare early Asian session gains and the US Treasury yields grind higher. It’s worth noting that the Japanese government bond yields rallied to the six-year high and portrayed the market’s rush towards risk-safety amid the fears of recession, as well as higher rates.
That said, AUD/USD traders may witness further downside amid the pre-Fed woes. However, today’s second-tier US housing data and chatters surrounding China can entertain traders.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD remains on the bear’s radar unless crossing a convergence of the two-week-old horizontal resistance area comprising the 50-SMA, around 0.6770.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6724
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.6726
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6818
|Daily SMA50
|0.6888
|Daily SMA100
|0.6948
|Daily SMA200
|0.7105
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6734
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6672
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6916
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.667
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6696
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6687
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6625
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6773
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6811
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured towards 0.6700 on dovish RBA minutes
AUD/USD is extending its pullback towards 0.6700, hovering near daily lows on the dovish RBA minutes. The swift rebound in the US dollar is also adding to the weight on the aussie. Meanwhile, the PBOC kept the lending rates unchanged this month.
EUR/USD pullback eyes 1.0000 on hawkish Fed bets, inflation concerns, ECB’s Lagarde eyed
EUR/USD retreats from one-week high, snaps four-day uptrend. Sour sentiment, pre-Fed anxiety joins China/Europe chatters to recall bears. Multi-day low of US inflation expectations raised short-squeeze fears to underpin corrective bounce.
Gold accelerates to near $1,680 as risk-appetite improves, Fed policy eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has delivered an upside break of the consolidation formed around $1,675.00 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal has advanced to near $1.680.00 and is preparing for a fresh rally.
Bitcoin: A day trader’s delight
Bitcoin price has breached all of July and August liquidity levels. A bullish hammer is minutes away from printing while the RSI hovers back into bullish territory. Invalidation of the bullish counter-trend idea is a breach of the swing low at $18,250.
Multiple central bank decisions and a grim financial backdrop
This week, central banks are in focus. Both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are expected to raise interest rates when they meet on Wednesday and Thursday, by 75 basis points and 50 basis points, respectively.