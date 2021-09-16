AUD/USD retreats toward 0.7300 ahead of key US data

- AUD/USD remains on the back foot on Thursday.
- Employment in Australia declined at a stronger pace than expected in August.
- Investors await Retail Sales and Initial Jobless Claims data from US.
The AUD/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure during the Asian trading hours and extended its slide in the European session. As of writing, the pair was down 0.27% on a daily basis at 0.7315.
The data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed on Thursday that the Unemploıyment Rate fell to 4.% in August from 4.6% in July. However, this decline seems to be caused by a drop in the Participation Rate to 65.2% from 66%. More importantly, the Employment Change arrived at -146.3K, missing the market expectation of -70K by a wide margin.
Focus shifts to US data
On the other hand, the renewed USD strength is putting additional weight on AUD/USD's shoulders ahead of the American session. Currently, the US Dollar Index is up 0.35% on the day at 92.78.
Later in the day, the US Census Bureau will release the August Retail Sales data. Investors expect a contraction of 0.8% on a monthly basis. Additionally, the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims report will also be looked upon for fresh impetus.
In the meantime, US stock index futures trade in the negative territory on Thursday, suggesting that the greenback could preserve its strength in case market mood remains sour in the second half of the day.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7313
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|0.7333
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7318
|Daily SMA50
|0.7352
|Daily SMA100
|0.7516
|Daily SMA200
|0.7608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7339
|Previous Daily Low
|0.73
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7469
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7345
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7324
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7315
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7309
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7286
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7271
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7348
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7363
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7386
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 ahead of Lagarde, US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18 as a worsening market mood benefits the safe-haven dollar. ECB President Lagarde is set to speak later on. US Retail Sales are projected to show another month of falls.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.38 ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, down from higher levels, as concerns about global growth weigh on sentiment. The UK government reshuffle had no impact on markets. US retail sales are eyed.
XAU/USD slides back closer to $1,780 area/monthly lows
Gold extended the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second successive session on Thursday.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready for new bull run
Shiba Inu gets listed on Binance.US, SHIB price recovers from the loss posted over the past week. The Shiba-Inu-themed token is one of the top 10 most mentioned cryptos on Twitter alongside BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA.
US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?
The US Census Bureau will publish the Retail Sales report for August on Thursday, September 16, at 1230 GMT. Following July's contraction of 1.1%, investors expect sales to decline by 0.8% in August.