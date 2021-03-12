AUD/USD retreats to 0.7750 area following three-day rally

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD stays under bearish pressure ahead of the weekend.
  • Rising US Treasury bond yields provide a boost to the greenback.
  • US Dollar Index edges higher toward 92.00 on Friday.

The AUD/USD pair closed the previous three days in the positive territory and touched a weekly high of 0.7801 on Friday. However, with the greenback regathering its strength, the pair reversed its direction and was last seen losing 0.45% on the day at 0.7752.

DXY rebounds toward 92.00

Following a sharp decline earlier in the week, a strong recovery seen in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be providing a boost to the USD. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is currently rising nearly 4% at 1.6% and the US Dollar Index (DXY) is gaining 0.51% at 91.88.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.55% on a daily basis, suggesting that the USD could continue to outperform its rivals if safe-haven flows dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day.

Later in the session, the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index data will be featured in the US economic docket. The market reaction to these figures is likely to remain subdued with investors remaining focused on the US T-bond yields.

Despite the recent decline, AUD/USD will manage to post weekly gains unless it drops below 0.7700 in the remainder of the day.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7755
Today Daily Change -0.0037
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 0.7792
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7786
Daily SMA50 0.774
Daily SMA100 0.7557
Daily SMA200 0.7331
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7795
Previous Daily Low 0.7722
Previous Weekly High 0.7838
Previous Weekly Low 0.7622
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7767
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.775
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7744
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7697
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7672
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7817
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7842
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7889

 

 

