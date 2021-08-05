AUD/USD retreats to 0.7400 area, remains on track to post daily gains

- AUD/USD steadies near 0.7400 in the American session.
- US Dollar Index showed no reaction to US data releases.
- Focus shifts to US Labor Statistics' July labour market report.
The AUD/USD pair continued to push higher during the American trading hours on Thursday and reached a daily top of 0.7416 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.4% on the day at 0.7408.
AUD capitalizes on risk flows
In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases and significant fundamental developments, the risk-positive market environment helped the AUD outperform its American counterpart. Reflecting the improving market mood, Wall Street's main indexes are up between 0.35% and 0.5% on Thursday.
Earlier in the day, the US Department of Labor reported that there were 385,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending July 31. This reading came in largely in line with the market expectation and failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction. Other data from the US revealed that the goods and services deficit widened to $75.7 billion in June from $71 billion in May.
Ahead of Friday's highly-anticipated July jobs report, the US Dollar Index looks to close the day flat around 92.20.
Previewing the NNonfarm Payrolls data, "some acceleration in the private sector is suggested by the Homebase data, while government payrolls probably benefited from favorable seasonal adjustments," said TD Securities analysts. "We forecast another 0.3% m/m rise in average hourly earnings. The 12-month change is likely to rise again to 3.8% from 3.6% in June."
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7406
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|0.7381
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7396
|Daily SMA50
|0.7533
|Daily SMA100
|0.7624
|Daily SMA200
|0.7603
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7427
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7369
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7415
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7391
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7405
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7358
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7334
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7416
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.745
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7474
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1840 after the Fed's taper talk
EUR/USD eases from daily highs, hit by hawkish comments by the Fed's Clarida and Daly. The bank is nearing tapering its bond-buying scheme, a move that could happen this year. US jobless claims missed with 385K, a speech from the Fed's Waller eyed.
GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after BOE's Super Thursday
GBP/USD is holding above 1.39 after initially falling in response to the BOE's "Super Thursday" decision. The bank left its policy unchanged and only one member voted for tapering bond buys. A speech from the Fed's Waller and covid headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD off highs, steady around $1810
Gold price is trading almost unchanged on the day, unable to hold at higher levels, despite the latest pullback in the US dollar across the board. The cautious tone across the European markets fuelled the risk-off flows in the US Treasuries, downing the yields alongside the dollar.
Cardano expected to blast off with the launch of smart contracts after Alonzo Hardfork
The pessimism surrounding the upcoming smart contracts launch on Cardano is increasing. Odds are 59-41 against, according to recent market positions on the top prediction market Polymarket.
Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV tumbles 4% to test $22.50
NASDAQ:LCID fell for the third straight session amid a down day across the Wall Street indices amid covid concerns and hawkish comments from Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida.