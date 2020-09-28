AUD/USD retreats to 0.7050 area, clings to modest daily gains

- AUD/USD lost its bullish momentum after climbing above 0.7070.
- US Dollar Index is staging a technical rebound in American session.
- Wall Street's main indexes register strong gains on Monday.
The AUD/USD pair started the new week on a strong footing and climbed to a daily high of 0.7074 but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was still up 0.4% on the day at 0.7054.
DXY recovers slightly, stays in the negative territory
A modest rebound witnessed in the US Dollar Index (DXY) seems to be capping AUD/USD's upside in the early American session. The DXY, which dropped to a daily low of 94.15, is currently losing 0.25% at 94.34. However, this move seems to be a technical correction amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers.
The only data from the US showed on Monday that the business activity in Texas' manufacturing sector expanded at a stronger pace in September than it in August but was largely ignored by the market participants.
Meanwhile, the risk-on market environment is helping the risk-sensitive AUD show some resilience against the greenback. Reflecting the upbeat mood, Wall Street's main indexes are up between 1.4% and 1.7% on Monday.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases featured in the Australian economic docket on Tuesday and the USD's market valuation is likely to continue to impact AUD/USD's movements.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7055
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.703
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.725
|Daily SMA50
|0.7203
|Daily SMA100
|0.7007
|Daily SMA200
|0.6774
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7087
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7004
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7325
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7004
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7036
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7055
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6994
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6958
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6912
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7077
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7123
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7159
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD soars to 1.2900 on renewed hope for a post-Brexit trade deal
GBP/USD keeps rallying now trading around 1.2900 amid better odds for a EU-UK trade deal. Comments from BOE’s Ramsden gave the Pound additional momentum as he dismissed using negative rates.
EUR/USD advances further beyond 1.1650
EUR/USD advances towards the 1.1700 level, extending the recovery from last week's sharp drop. The dollar is weakening amid a better market mood. Substancial gains in equities support the rally.
XAU/USD bounces off 100-DMA support, climbs to $1866 level
Gold reversed an early European session dip back closer to two-month tops and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1865-66 region.
Bitcoin's buying pressure growing as Grayscale adds 17,000 BTC to the portfolio
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,850, having gained over 1% on its value both on a day-to-day basis. The pioneer digital currency bottomed at $10,137 on September 23 and resumed the recovery.
Upside momentum in WTI falters near $40.50/bbl
After printing fresh tops near $40.50 per barrel on Monday, prices of the West Texas Intermediate are now facing some selling pressure although they manage well to keep daily gains and business above the $40.00 mark.