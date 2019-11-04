AUD/USD retreats to 0.6900 area after mixed data, US-China trade headlines

- Retail sales in Australia rose 0.2% in September.
- ANZ Job Advertisements fell by 1% in October.
- US Commerce Secretary Ross says they are "very far along" in trade talks.
The AUD/USD pair came under modest bearish pressure in the early trading hours of the Asian session following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from Australia. Although the pair gained traction on the back of positive developments surrounding the United States (US) - China trade conflict, it failed to cling to its gains and was last seen posting small losses on the day at 0.6908.
Job ads in Australia declined in October
Earlier in the day, the data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that Retail Sales in Australia rose 0.2% in September as expected. On the other hand, the ANZ Job Advertisements for October came in at -1% following September's reading of +0.3%. Commenting on the data, "The ANZ Job Ads series has been pointing to a material slowdown in employment growth for some time; yet employment growth has been remarkably resilient," noted ANZ.
In the meantime, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit on Monday, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross noted that the phase-one trade deal talks with China had come "very far along" to help trade-sensitive antipodeans gain stay resilient.
In the second half of the day, Factory Orders and the ISM-NY data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. On Tuesday, Commonwealth Bank's Services PMI and Composite PMI reports from Australia will be watched closely by the participants as well.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6908
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.6913
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6816
|Daily SMA50
|0.6799
|Daily SMA100
|0.685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6955
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6922
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6883
|Previous Weekly High
|0.693
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.681
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6907
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6898
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.689
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6929
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6968
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto high ground amid trade optimism, upbeat data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, amid hopes that the US and China may strike a deal later this month. Markit's Manufacturing PMIs marginally beat expectations. ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.29 amid election polls, after UK Construction PMI
GBP/USD has kicked off the week above 1.29, holding onto its range. The latest UK elections opinion polls have been showing an ongoing lead for the Conservatives. UK Construction PMI met expectations with 44.2 points.
USD/JPY: Recovery continues amid confident investors
Positive developments between the US and China lifted the market’s mood. Dollar’s weakness puts at doubt a stronger recovery in USD/JPY. USD/JPY extends recovery from the 50% retracement of its October rally.
Gold: Under pressure around $1513 amid mixed trade headlines
Mixed sentiment concerning the US-China trade deal seems to limit the market’s recent momentum, which in turn stops gold from extending its latest run-up. Gold stops three-day-old run-up.
Bitcoin falls into a well of shrinking volatility
Starting the trading week, we assume that the market sees no signs of significant technical changes. The crypto market suffers when the price stagnates.