AUD/USD retreats to 0.6900 area after mixed data, US-China trade headlines

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Retail sales in Australia rose 0.2% in September.
  • ANZ Job Advertisements fell by 1% in October.
  • US Commerce Secretary Ross says they are "very far along" in trade talks.

The AUD/USD pair came under modest bearish pressure in the early trading hours of the Asian session following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from Australia. Although the pair gained traction on the back of positive developments surrounding the United States (US) - China trade conflict, it failed to cling to its gains and was last seen posting small losses on the day at 0.6908.

Job ads in Australia declined in October

Earlier in the day, the data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed that Retail Sales in Australia rose 0.2% in September as expected. On the other hand, the ANZ Job Advertisements for October came in at -1% following September's reading of +0.3%. Commenting on the data, "The ANZ Job Ads series has been pointing to a material slowdown in employment growth for some time; yet employment growth has been remarkably resilient," noted ANZ.

In the meantime, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit on Monday, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross noted that the phase-one trade deal talks with China had come "very far along" to help trade-sensitive antipodeans gain stay resilient.

In the second half of the day, Factory Orders and the ISM-NY data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. On Tuesday, Commonwealth Bank's Services PMI and Composite PMI reports from Australia will be watched closely by the participants as well.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6908
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 0.6913
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6816
Daily SMA50 0.6799
Daily SMA100 0.685
Daily SMA200 0.6955
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6922
Previous Daily Low 0.6883
Previous Weekly High 0.693
Previous Weekly Low 0.681
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6907
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6898
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.689
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6867
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6851
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6929
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6945
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6968

 

 

