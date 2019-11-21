AUD/USD retreats to 0.6800 area despite positive trade rhetoric

- US could reportedly delay December tariff hike on Chinese imports.
- US Dollar Index recovers to 97.90 on upbeat manufacturing data.
- Coming up: Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing and Services PMI data from Australia.
After advancing to a fresh daily high of 0.6815 in the early trading hours of the American session, the AUD/USD pair lost its traction and erased its daily gains to turn flat near the 0.6800 mark as the AUD failed to capitalize on renewed trade optimism.
The South China Morning Post on Thursday reported that the United States could delay December's scheduled tariff hike on Chinese imports even if sides fail to finalize phase one of the trade deal. Although positive developments on the US-China trade conflict usually help the AUD/USD pair gain traction, the broad-based USD recovery made it difficult for the pair to push higher.
USD rebound on upbeat data
The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey revealed that the business activity in the region's manufacturing sector in November expanded at a much more robust pace than expected to help the greenback gather strength against its peers.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the buck's value against a basket of six major currencies, staged a recovery on the back of the data and turned positive on the day near the 97.90 mark.
In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday, the Commonwealth Bank's Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data from Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6801
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.6798
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6852
|Daily SMA50
|0.6814
|Daily SMA100
|0.6836
|Daily SMA200
|0.6935
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6832
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6789
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6866
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6769
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6781
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6763
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6824
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6849
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6867
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
